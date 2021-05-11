GENOA HOSPITAL

This project concerns the construction of the new emergency department of the San Martino hospital in Genoa (Italy). It addresses the sub-optimal investment situation in the European health infrastructure due to market failures originating from the public goods nature of hospitals and the large health externalities they generate. The project generates benefits through the provision of improved hospital and emergency care and the reduction of energy consumption. The project will bring benefits to the infrastructural capital of the local and regional healthcare system, allowing for increased resilience and effectiveness in addressing the evolving needs of the population regarding rapid ageing and epidemiology. The investment is consistent with the local authority and region's efforts to continue the sustainable delivery of medical services as requested by a national health system centred on the universal access to basic, guaranteed levels of care. The plan will contribute to the reorganisation strategy of the hospital, including logistic, clinical, care and economic dimensions. The immediate outcome will be an improved quality, safety and efficiency in the service delivery. A more resilient healthcare system will also contribute to the maintaining of social, living and working conditions for the affected population.

From a financial point of view, the Bank's loan will provide a valuable contribution to complement available resources. The tenor and other terms of the Bank's financing are currently not available at comparable conditions on the financial market and ensure that the tenor of the loan aligns to the economic life of the asset to be financed. In addition, the lower cost of the Bank's financing improves the affordability of the project as a whole.



