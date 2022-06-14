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GD VENTURES

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 25,000,000
Sector(s)
Services : € 25,000,000
Signature date(s)
14/06/2022 : € 25,000,000
Other links
Related public register
27/06/2022 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - GD VENTURES
Related press
EIB and G+D Ventures to invest in cybersecurity and trust tech startups

Summary sheet

Release date
21 June 2022
Status
Reference
Signed | 14/06/2022
20200542
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
GD VENTURES
GIESECKE DEVRIENT VENTURES GMBH,GIESECKE DEVRIENT VENTURES MANAGEMENT GMBH
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 25 million
EUR 50 million
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

The project aims to implement a co-investment facility with Giesecke Devrient Ventures, the corporate venture capital arm of Giesecke Devrient GmbH. The facility will target early to growth-stage innovative small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) and mid-caps in the fields of cybersecurity & trust technologies across the EU.

The proposed operation envisages a co-investment facility with Giesecke Devrient Ventures GmbH, the corporate venture capital arm of Giesecke Devrient GmbH. This co-investment facility would target early to late stage innovative companies in the fields of cybersecurity & trust technologies across Europe.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

Final beneficiaries will be requested to comply with applicable national and EU legislation, as appropriate.

Final beneficiaries will be requested to comply with applicable national and EU legislation, as appropriate.

Related documents
27/06/2022 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - GD VENTURES
Other links
Related press
EIB and G+D Ventures to invest in cybersecurity and trust tech startups

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - GD VENTURES
Publication Date
27 Jun 2022
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
138015598
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20200542
Sector(s)
Services
Regions
European Union
Countries
EU Countries
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
27/06/2022 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - GD VENTURES
Other links
Summary sheet
GD VENTURES
Data sheet
GD VENTURES
Related press
EIB and G+D Ventures to invest in cybersecurity and trust tech startups

News & Stories

Link to source
Related press
EIB and G+D Ventures to invest in cybersecurity and trust tech startups
Other links
Related public register
27/06/2022 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - GD VENTURES

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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