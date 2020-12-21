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PROCESS TECHNOLOGY RDI

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 100,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Sweden : € 25,000,000
Finland : € 75,000,000
Industry : € 100,000,000
Signature date(s)
21/12/2020 : € 25,000,000
21/12/2020 : € 75,000,000
Other links
Related public register
26/01/2021 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - PROCESS TECHNOLOGY RDI
Related public register
30/12/2024 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - PROCESS TECHNOLOGY RDI
Related press
Finland: € 100 million European backing for Valmet’s R&D investments

Summary sheet

Release date
11 January 2021
Status
Reference
Signed | 21/12/2020
20200494
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
PROCESS TECHNOLOGY RDI
VALMET OYJ
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 100 million
EUR 234 million
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

The project comprises the Promoter's research, development and innovation (RDI) activities in the field of machinery for pulping and fiber, paper and board, tissue and energy production and applications for other industries. The project covers the period between 2020 and 2023 and will be carried out in the Promoter's research and development (R&D) locations in Finland and Sweden.

The project aims at improving the digital content of the Promoter's products and service offering, improving products' performance and their resource efficiency as well as at developing applications of new bio-based materials.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

The project is expected to be carried out in existing R&D facilities that will not change their already authorised scope due to the project. The need for an environmental impact assessment (EIA) as per directive 2011/92/EU amended by directive 2014/52 EU is therefore unlikely. The Bank's services will review the environmental aspect of the project during the due diligence process.

The Promoter has been assessed by the EIB as being a private company not subject to EU rules on public procurement or concessions. However, if at the project appraisal, the EIB were to conclude that the Promoter is subject to the EU public procurement legislation, then the Bank would duly inform the Commission Services and would require the Promoter to apply those rules.

Related documents
26/01/2021 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - PROCESS TECHNOLOGY RDI
30/12/2024 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - PROCESS TECHNOLOGY RDI
Other links
Related press
Finland: € 100 million European backing for Valmet’s R&D investments

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - PROCESS TECHNOLOGY RDI
Publication Date
26 Jan 2021
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
130807747
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20200494
Sector(s)
Industry
Regions
European Union
Countries
Finland
Sweden
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - PROCESS TECHNOLOGY RDI
Publication Date
30 Dec 2024
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
237509376
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS)
Project Number
20200494
Sector(s)
Industry
Regions
European Union
Countries
Finland
Sweden
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
26/01/2021 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - PROCESS TECHNOLOGY RDI
Related public register
30/12/2024 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - PROCESS TECHNOLOGY RDI
Other links
Summary sheet
PROCESS TECHNOLOGY RDI
Data sheet
PROCESS TECHNOLOGY RDI
Related press
Finland: € 100 million European backing for Valmet’s R&D investments

News & Stories

Link to source
Related press
Finland: € 100 million European backing for Valmet’s R&D investments
Other links
Related public register
26/01/2021 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - PROCESS TECHNOLOGY RDI
Related public register
30/12/2024 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - PROCESS TECHNOLOGY RDI

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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