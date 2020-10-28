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KAYRROS ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE (EGF VD)

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 15,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
France : € 15,000,000
Services : € 15,000,000
Signature date(s)
28/02/2022 : € 15,000,000
Other links
Related public register
30/12/2025 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - KAYRROS ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE (EGF VD)
Related press
France: Climate technology specialist Kayrros receives €15 million EIB loan

Summary sheet

Release date
28 October 2020
Status
Reference
Signed | 28/02/2022
20200483
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
KAYRROS ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE (EGF VD)
KAYRROS SAS
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 15 million
EUR 34 million
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

Kayrros is an asset observation platform powered by modern technologies such as data analytics, artificial intelligence (AI) and computer vision, that uses several data sources, including satellite images, Internet of Things (IoT) devices, sensors, mobile devices, geolocation, social media, web scraping, etc. to provide intelligence to private and public decision-makers.

The project will finance investments for research, development and innovation (RDI) activities related to the development of data analytics and artificial intelligence, as well as on IT integration, to consolidate its first-mover advantage in the asset-observation data analytics market.

Additionality and Impact

The promoter is an innovative start-up with well-developed technology capabilities, an organisational structure in support of its ambitious growth strategy, and a strong R&D team. The project will help the promoter pursue its R&D investments, accelerate the development and the deployment of new use cases, and build scale.
The project supports the policy objective of innovation and digitalisation in the asset observation domain, which has long been suffering from imperfect and opaque information. By supporting the company's investments in R&D and its expansion into new applications, including environment and climate, risk management and the monitoring of the global supply chain, the project also addresses knowledge externalities and contributes to public goods.
The promoter's strategy depends on significant growth-related investments in order to achieve its business plan. By addressing a market gap in available financing options, EIB financing allows the company to finance its investment plan and accelerate the deployment of its growth strategy. EIB contribution is positive because of a positive crowd-in effect and innovative structure adapted to the risk profile of this Company given the early stage of the company.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

The project activities do not fall under Annexes I or II of the EU Directive 2014/52/EU amending the EIA Directive 2011/92/EU. The project will be carried out in existing facilities, already authorised, that will not change their scope due to the project. As such, the project activities are not subject to a mandatory environmental impact assessment (EIA).

The Promoter is a private company not operating in the utilities sector and not having the status of a contracting entity, and is thus not subject to EU rules on public procurement. Under these conditions, the procurement procedures followed by the Promoter are suitable for the project.

Related documents
30/12/2025 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - KAYRROS ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE (EGF VD)
Other links
Related press
France: Climate technology specialist Kayrros receives €15 million EIB loan

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - KAYRROS ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE (EGF VD)
Publication Date
30 Dec 2025
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
130624759
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20200483
Sector(s)
Services
Regions
European Union
Countries
France
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
30/12/2025 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - KAYRROS ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE (EGF VD)
Other links
Summary sheet
KAYRROS ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE (EGF VD)
Data sheet
KAYRROS ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE (EGF VD)
Related press
France: Climate technology specialist Kayrros receives €15 million EIB loan

News & Stories

Link to source
Related press
France: Climate technology specialist Kayrros receives €15 million EIB loan
Other links
Related public register
30/12/2025 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - KAYRROS ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE (EGF VD)

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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