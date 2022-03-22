© Shutterstock

This transaction, which is part of a €40 million financing round, will enable Kayrros to consolidate its position as a world leader in geospatial data, in order to help companies and public authorities meet their sustainable development objectives.

Kayrros, the leader in climate and energy data analysis, has completed a new €40 million financing round, including a €15 million loan from the European Investment Bank (EIB). Participants in the round also include the French government, acting through French Tech Souveraineté operated by the French public investment bank (Bpifrance), NewSpace Capital, Opera Tech Ventures, the venture capital arm of BNP Paribas group and Kayrros’ historical investors.

The funds will support Kayrros’ ground-breaking geospatial detection technologies, which analyse satellite images and other data to assess the climate impacts resulting from economic activity. Kayrros’ measurements help private and public sector organisations manage climate risks, implement low-carbon transition strategies, achieve critical sustainability goals and transparently communicate their progress.

This funding contributes to the construction of New Space, made up of a variety of actors financed by both private funds and state agencies, and promoting spatial sovereignty in radically new terms. The support provided to Kayrros by French Tech Souveraineté (of which this is the first investment), as well as by the EIB, shows the willingness of the French and European public sector to work with both established players and new entrants to meet the challenge of future space exploration.

This financing brings the funds raised by Kayrros since its founding in 2016 to €72 million. It will accelerate the company’s commercial development, fostering its global leadership of the geospatial monitoring industry essential for addressing the climate crisis. This latest financing for Kayrros was made up of a mix of equity and quasi-equity investments.

EIB Vice-President Ambroise Fayolle said: “Energy security and the carbon footprint are key issues for the public and private sectors. Kayrros has built powerful solutions to tackle these challenges. Kayrros’ objectives are aligned with European economic and climate policy and EIB is happy to support it in the pursuit of these goals.”

Kayrros President Antoine Rostand added: “This funding brings together several fields of relevance to Kayrros, starting with the public sector represented by the European Investment Bank (EIB) and Bpifrance through French Tech Souveraineté. Their participation underscores the importance of the New Space sector for French and European climate policy. Opera Tech Ventures, the venture capital arm of BNP Paribas group, brings best-in-class expertise from the financial industry, as we address the sector’s growing demand for climate data. NewSpace Capital will help us grow as an emerging leader in the space industry.”

Adrien Muller of Bpifrance stated: “The availability of reliable near real-time climate data is a strategic advantage for a country's energy security, sustainability and economic growth. Relying in part on public data from the European Space Agency, Kayrros and its partners have built a toolbox to fight global warming, the adoption of which must be accelerated.”

Chairman of NewSpace Capital Felix von Schubert said: “Since its creation in 2016, Kayrros has established itself as the world expert in spatial data processing applied to energy and climate for civil markets. The know-how accumulated by Kayrros will have a huge scope of application as climate action accelerates.”

Managing Partner of Cathay Innovation Jacky Abitbol concluded: “Climate change mitigation is at the heart of government and companies’ concerns, which is why they are increasingly seeking to turn their commitments into measurable results. Thanks to its artificial intelligence-based technology, Kayrros’ platform empowers organisations through actionable information to tackle our era’s greatest challenge.”

Background information

About European Investment Bank

Since 2019, the EU bank has been accelerating its transformation into a climate bank by undertaking to devote at least 50% of its financing from 2025 onwards to investments that contribute to the fight against and mitigation of climate change. In 2021, it had already largely reached this target in France, where the EIB has invested a quarter of its financing (€3.6 billion) in innovation projects, most of which are closely linked to climate action.

About Kayrros

Founded in 2016 in Paris by experts in economics, computer science and mathematics, Kayrros leads Earth observation analysis for a better understanding of natural resources, industrial assets and the environment. Winner of the French Tech 120, Kayrros deploys its international development from offices in Paris, Houston, New York, London, Bangalore and Singapore. Kayrros aggregates and analyses vast amounts of public, satellite, and geolocation data to unearth critical environmental intelligence. Kayrros technologies for measuring climate and environmental impacts include the monitoring of methane, biomass and carbon.

About Bpifrance

Bpifrance’s goal is to support the growth of the French economy by helping entrepreneurs thrive. It finances companies at each stage of their development — with loans, guarantees and equity. Bpifrance supports them in their innovation projects and internationally offering advice, networking and acceleration programmes for startups, small and medium companies (SMEs) and mid-caps (ETIs).

About France 2030

Launched at the end of 2021, this French government plan with €30 billion of public funds aims to respond to the major challenges of our time, in particular the ecological transition. Through a massive investment effort over five years, it aims to bring out the future technological champions of tomorrow and support transitions in key sectors such as energy, transport and space.

About French Tech Sovereignty

French Tech Souveraineté is an investment envelope managed by Bpifrance with a first pocket of €150M to support French companies developing future technologies of a sovereign nature.