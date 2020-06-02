Search EN menu en EIB GROUP CLIENT PORTAL
Close EIB GROUP CLIENT PORTAL
Search
Search
Results
Top 5 search results See all results Advanced search
Top searches
Most visited pages

BOREALIS RDI AND CIRCULAR ECONOMY

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 250,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Finland : € 32,500,000
Sweden : € 62,500,000
Austria : € 155,000,000
Industry : € 250,000,000
Signature date(s)
17/07/2020 : € 32,500,000
17/07/2020 : € 62,500,000
17/07/2020 : € 155,000,000
Other links
Related public register
23/07/2020 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - BOREALIS RDI AND CIRCULAR ECONOMY
Related public register
30/11/2024 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - BOREALIS RDI AND CIRCULAR ECONOMY
Related press
Austria, Sweden, Finland: Borealis receives EIB loan for development of circular economy solutions for plastics

Summary sheet

Release date
2 June 2020
Status
Reference
Signed | 17/07/2020
20200382
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
BOREALIS RDI AND CIRCULAR ECONOMY
BOREALIS AG
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 250 million
EUR 551 million
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

The project will finance the promoter's research, development and innovation (RDI) programme focusing on circular economy in the period 2020-2023. The RDI activities are primarily related to the production of polyolefins (polypropylene and polyethylene).

The main aim of this program is to develop technologies enabling the use of renewable and recycled feedstocks, such as waste, biomass and CO2, as much as possible in production.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

The project includes RDI activities that are not specifically mentioned under the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) Directive and that will be carried out in existing facilities without changing their already authorised scope. The project will therefore not require an EIA under the directive 2014/52/EU amending directive 2011/92/EU.

The promoter has been assessed by EIB as being a private company not operating in the utilities sector and not having a status of a contracting entity, thus not being subject to EU rules on public procurement.

Related documents
23/07/2020 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - BOREALIS RDI AND CIRCULAR ECONOMY
30/11/2024 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - BOREALIS RDI AND CIRCULAR ECONOMY
Other links
Related press
Austria, Sweden, Finland: Borealis receives EIB loan for development of circular economy solutions for plastics

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - BOREALIS RDI AND CIRCULAR ECONOMY
Publication Date
23 Jul 2020
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
130692621
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20200382
Sector(s)
Industry
Regions
European Union
Countries
Austria
Finland
Sweden
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - BOREALIS RDI AND CIRCULAR ECONOMY
Publication Date
30 Nov 2024
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
226662117
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS)
Project Number
20200382
Sector(s)
Industry
Regions
European Union
Countries
Austria
Finland
Sweden
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
23/07/2020 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - BOREALIS RDI AND CIRCULAR ECONOMY
Related public register
30/11/2024 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - BOREALIS RDI AND CIRCULAR ECONOMY
Other links
Summary sheet
BOREALIS RDI AND CIRCULAR ECONOMY
Data sheet
BOREALIS RDI AND CIRCULAR ECONOMY
Related press
Austria, Sweden, Finland: Borealis receives EIB loan for development of circular economy solutions for plastics

News & Stories

Link to source
Related press
Austria, Sweden, Finland: Borealis receives EIB loan for development of circular economy solutions for plastics
Other links
Related public register
23/07/2020 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - BOREALIS RDI AND CIRCULAR ECONOMY
Related public register
30/11/2024 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - BOREALIS RDI AND CIRCULAR ECONOMY

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

Related publications