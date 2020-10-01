Wind Technology RDI

Summary sheet
The project comprises the Promoter's research, development and innovation (RDI) activities in the field of on-shore wind power generation technologies and related services, carried out primarily in Spain and, to a minor extent, in Denmark in the period 2020-23.
The project supports investment in innovation and skills and promotes climate action.
The project activities do not fall under any of the annexes of the Directive 2014/52/EU amending the EIA Directive 2011/92/EU; moreover, they are expected to be carried out in existing facilities already authorised that will not change their scope due to the project. As such, it is unlikely that the local environmental competent authorities will require an environmental impact assessment (EIA) for the project. However, the environmental details will be assessed during the appraisal.
The Promoter has been assessed by the EIB as being a private company not subject to EU rules on public procurement or concessions. However, if at the project appraisal, the EIB were to conclude that the Promoter is subject to EU public procurement legislation, then the Bank would duly inform the Commission Services and would require the Promoter to apply those rules.
Disclaimer
Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).
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