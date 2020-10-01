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WIND TECHNOLOGY RDI

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 350,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Denmark : € 126,000,000
Spain : € 224,000,000
Industry : € 350,000,000
Signature date(s)
11/02/2021 : € 50,000,000
30/11/2020 : € 54,000,000
11/02/2021 : € 72,000,000
11/02/2021 : € 78,000,000
30/11/2020 : € 96,000,000
Other links
Related public register
01/10/2020 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - WIND TECHNOLOGY RDI
Related public register
30/12/2024 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - WIND TECHNOLOGY RDI
Related press
Spain: EIB finances Siemens Gamesa’s innovation strategy

Summary sheet

Release date
7 December 2020
Status
Reference
Signed | 30/11/2020
20200376
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
WIND TECHNOLOGY RDI
SIEMENS GAMESA RENEWABLE ENERGY SA
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 350 million
EUR 601 million
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

The project comprises the Promoter's research, development and innovation (RDI) activities in the field of on-shore wind power generation technologies and related services, carried out primarily in Spain and, to a minor extent, in Denmark in the period 2020-23.

The project supports investment in innovation and skills and promotes climate action.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

The project activities do not fall under any of the annexes of the Directive 2014/52/EU amending the EIA Directive 2011/92/EU; moreover, they are expected to be carried out in existing facilities already authorised that will not change their scope due to the project. As such, it is unlikely that the local environmental competent authorities will require an environmental impact assessment (EIA) for the project. However, the environmental details will be assessed during the appraisal.

The Promoter has been assessed by the EIB as being a private company not subject to EU rules on public procurement or concessions. However, if at the project appraisal, the EIB were to conclude that the Promoter is subject to EU public procurement legislation, then the Bank would duly inform the Commission Services and would require the Promoter to apply those rules.

Related documents
01/10/2020 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - WIND TECHNOLOGY RDI
30/12/2024 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - WIND TECHNOLOGY RDI
Other links
Related press
Spain: EIB finances Siemens Gamesa’s innovation strategy

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - WIND TECHNOLOGY RDI
Publication Date
1 Oct 2020
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
130609485
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20200376
Sector(s)
Industry
Regions
European Union
Countries
Denmark
Spain
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - WIND TECHNOLOGY RDI
Publication Date
30 Dec 2024
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
236832439
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS)
Project Number
20200376
Sector(s)
Industry
Regions
European Union
Countries
Denmark
Spain
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
01/10/2020 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - WIND TECHNOLOGY RDI
Related public register
30/12/2024 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - WIND TECHNOLOGY RDI
Other links
Summary sheet
WIND TECHNOLOGY RDI
Data sheet
WIND TECHNOLOGY RDI
Related press
Spain: EIB finances Siemens Gamesa’s innovation strategy

News & Stories

Link to source
Related press
Spain: EIB finances Siemens Gamesa’s innovation strategy
Other links
Related public register
01/10/2020 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - WIND TECHNOLOGY RDI
Related public register
30/12/2024 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - WIND TECHNOLOGY RDI

Photogallery

EIB finances Siemens Gamesa’s innovation strategy
Wind Technology RDI
©Siemens

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

Related publications