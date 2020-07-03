ATI MEMBERSHIP CONTRIBUTION SENEGAL

Becoming a member of ATI will enable Senegal to access a range of guarantee instruments and other investment and trade insurance products offered by ATI. The operation will benefit both i) local private sector actors including small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) through the provision of an extensive set of financing tools in support of investment and trade and ii) foreign investors, thereby enhancing access to FDI for the country's economy. In addition to private sector enterprises including MSMEs, ATI can usefully support PPP projects complementing DFI and commercial bank financing, for example in the energy sector. As a result, the operation will support industrial development, manufacturing and trade across various productive sectors of the economy. This type of financing support is particularly needed at this time, in view of the severe impacts of the COVID-19 crisis on African economies. It is also fully aligned with EU policy for the region. The project is expected to contribute to several Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), in particular to inclusive economic growth (SDG 8) and to poverty reduction (SDG 1). The operation is also aligned with Senegal's national development plan - Plan Senegal Emergeant (PSE) which is on the second phase of its implementation and which relies on a prominent role for the private sector and seeks to attract FDI.