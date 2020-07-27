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RENEWCELL TEXTILE RECYCLING DEMO PLANT (EDP)

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 30,758,579.75
Countries
Sector(s)
Sweden : € 30,758,579.75
Industry : € 30,758,579.75
Signature date(s)
30/06/2021 : € 30,758,579.75
Other links
Related public register
01/07/2021 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - RENEWCELL TEXTILE RECYCLING DEMO PLANT (EDP)
Related public register
12/10/2021 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - RENEWCELL TEXTILE RECYCLING DEMO PLANT (EDP) - Miljökonsekvensbeskrivning
Related press
Sweden: EU backs Renewcell to boost circularity in the fashion industry
Related story
Circular fashion

Summary sheet

Release date
27 July 2020
Status
Reference
Signed | 30/06/2021
20200336
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
RENEWCELL TEXTILE RECYCLING DEMO PLANT (EDP)
RENEWCELL AB
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
SEK 311 million (EUR 30 million)
SEK 778 million (EUR 76 million)
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

Financing of a first full-scale commercial plant for the recycling of waste textiles into high-quality biodegradable pulp from which new textiles and subsequently clothes can be produced.

The project concerns the design, construction and operation of an innovative full-scale cotton and viscose fibres recycling plant with a capacity of 60 000 tonnes per year.

Additionality and Impact

The project contributes to the Bank's "Innovation and Skills" and 'Environmental Protection and Natural resource Efficiency' objective as it concerns the investments by an innovative SME in the design, construction and operation of an innovative, full-scale textile recycling plant. The project will lead to the development and deployment of innovative process technologies with substantial environmental benefits. The promoter's investment addresses the market failures and gaps associated with (i) imperfect competition, limited investments and incomplete markets in the field of innovative processes and sustainable textiles, and those addressed by (ii) projects which generate wider benefits in terms of knowledge and the environment. EIB support will therefore address suboptimal investment situations and accelerate expected benefits to society.


The Bank provides the Promoter with high risk debt financing in order to support the commercialization of its innovation (first full commercial scale plant). This type of financing is difficult to access for innovators with a limited track record and is also referred to as the "death valley". The EIB's contribution helps provide both diversification with regard to the promoter's banking partners and flexible drawdown conditions.



Environmental aspects
Procurement

The Re:newcell process of recycling cotton and viscose fibres contributes to a circular way of producing fashion and will help achieve the targets set in the 2018 EU Circular Economy Package. The project targets recycling and recovery of textile waste and reduces the quantity of waste currently deposited in landfills, supporting Council Directive 1999/31/EC on the landfill of waste. The project also directly supports EU climate policy goals, including building a competitive EU industry and circular economy.

The Promoter has been assessed by the EIB as a private company not subject to EU rules on public procurement or concessions.

Related documents
01/07/2021 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - RENEWCELL TEXTILE RECYCLING DEMO PLANT (EDP)
12/10/2021 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - RENEWCELL TEXTILE RECYCLING DEMO PLANT (EDP) - Miljökonsekvensbeskrivning
Other links
Related press
Sweden: EU backs Renewcell to boost circularity in the fashion industry

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - RENEWCELL TEXTILE RECYCLING DEMO PLANT (EDP)
Publication Date
1 Jul 2021
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
136045265
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20200336
Sector(s)
Industry
Regions
European Union
Countries
Sweden
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - RENEWCELL TEXTILE RECYCLING DEMO PLANT (EDP) - Miljökonsekvensbeskrivning
Publication Date
12 Oct 2021
Document language
Swedish
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
150217032
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20200336
Sector(s)
Industry
Regions
European Union
Countries
Sweden
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
01/07/2021 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - RENEWCELL TEXTILE RECYCLING DEMO PLANT (EDP)
Related public register
12/10/2021 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - RENEWCELL TEXTILE RECYCLING DEMO PLANT (EDP) - Miljökonsekvensbeskrivning
Other links
Summary sheet
RENEWCELL TEXTILE RECYCLING DEMO PLANT (EDP)
Data sheet
RENEWCELL TEXTILE RECYCLING DEMO PLANT (EDP)
Related press
Sweden: EU backs Renewcell to boost circularity in the fashion industry
Related story
Circular fashion

News & Stories

Link to source
Related press
Sweden: EU backs Renewcell to boost circularity in the fashion industry
Related story
Circular fashion
Other links
Related public register
01/07/2021 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - RENEWCELL TEXTILE RECYCLING DEMO PLANT (EDP)
Related public register
12/10/2021 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - RENEWCELL TEXTILE RECYCLING DEMO PLANT (EDP) - Miljökonsekvensbeskrivning

Videos

Thumbnail: Greening the fashion industry with Renewcell
Greening the fashion industry with Renewcell
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Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
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The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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