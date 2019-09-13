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ECLECTICIQ (EGFF)

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 15,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
The Netherlands : € 15,000,000
Services : € 15,000,000
Signature date(s)
30/08/2021 : € 7,500,000
30/08/2021 : € 7,500,000
Other links
Related public register
11/10/2025 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - ECLECTICIQ (EGFF)
Related public register
30/12/2025 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - ECLECTICIQ (EGFF)
Related EFSI register
19/08/2020 - EUROPEAN GROWTH FINANCE FACILITY
Related press
Netherlands: Dutch scale-up EclecticIQ receives €15 million in EU financing to boost development of next-gen cyber security platform
Related story
The other scary virus

Summary sheet

Release date
6 September 2021
Status
Reference
Signed | 30/08/2021
20200319
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
ECLECTICIQ (EGFF)
ECLECTICIQ BV
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 15 million
EUR 31 million
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

Founded in 2014, EIQ is a cybersecurity company that has developed a Threat Intelligence Platform. This software provides intelligence on cyber threats, enabling users (cybersecurity analysts of each organisation) to analyse threats and to adopt a proactive approach to cyber defence customised to each organisation.

EclecticIQ is an innovative growth stage company, which plans to scale up its activity by reaching new clients and continuously improving its technology and solutions. Therefore, the EIB financing will mainly support the company in its research and development (R&D) investments as well as in its commercial expansion.

Additionality and Impact

The project supports the policy objective of innovation and digitalisation, as the project supports the development, deployment and market creation of new innovative technologies in the field of Cybersecurity. The global cost of cybercrime is estimated to be close to1 percent of global GDP, according to Center for Strategic and International Studies. By enabling public and private organisations to proactively monitor, prevent or remediate cyber-threats, the project contributes to protecting public goods, as well as addressing market information gaps between information users and cybercriminals, the latter using increasingly sophisticated techniques to steal sensitive data, spread fake news and adversely affect information security and trust.
The promoter is an innovative Cyber Threat Intelligence scale-up offering intelligence content as well as a technology platform. It has well-developed technology capabilities, highly qualified R&D, and an organisational structure in support of its ambitious growth strategy. The project will help the promoter strengthen its contribution to improving the overall level of cybersecurity in the EU, in line with the EU Cybersecurity Act, and beyond.
Shortage of mid-to-long-term financing typically hampers growth prospects of start-ups in this sector, reflecting their low revenue early risk profile. By addressing a market gap in available financing options, EIB financing allows the company to finance its investment plan and accelerate the deployment of its growth strategy.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

The project activities do not fall under Annexes I or II of the EU Directive 2014/52/EU amending the EIA Directive 2011/92/EU. The project will be carried out in existing facilities, already authorised, that will not change their scope due to the project. As such, the project activities are not subject to a mandatory environmental impact assessment (EIA).

The Promoter is a private company not operating in the utilities sector and not having the status of a contracting entity, and is thus not subject to EU rules on public procurement. Under these conditions, the procurement procedures followed by the Promoter are suitable for the project.

Related documents
11/10/2025 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - ECLECTICIQ (EGFF)
30/12/2025 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - ECLECTICIQ (EGFF)
19/08/2020 - EUROPEAN GROWTH FINANCE FACILITY
Other links
Related press
Netherlands: Dutch scale-up EclecticIQ receives €15 million in EU financing to boost development of next-gen cyber security platform

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - ECLECTICIQ (EGFF)
Publication Date
11 Oct 2025
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
236760106
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS)
Project Number
20200319
Sector(s)
Services
Regions
European Union
Countries
The Netherlands
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - ECLECTICIQ (EGFF)
Publication Date
30 Dec 2025
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
130614730
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20200319
Sector(s)
Services
Regions
European Union
Countries
The Netherlands
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
scoreboard - EUROPEAN GROWTH FINANCE FACILITY
Publication Date
13 Sep 2019
Document Language
English
Main Topic
lending
Document Number
122912044
Document Focus
EFSI legal requirements
Document Type
Scoreboard
Project Number
20180667
Last update
19 Aug 2020
Sector(s)
Services
Countries
Bulgaria, Kenya, Ghana, Mexico, Philippines
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
11/10/2025 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - ECLECTICIQ (EGFF)
Related public register
30/12/2025 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - ECLECTICIQ (EGFF)
Related EFSI register
19/08/2020 - EUROPEAN GROWTH FINANCE FACILITY
Other links
Summary sheet
ECLECTICIQ (EGFF)
Data sheet
ECLECTICIQ (EGFF)
Related press
Netherlands: Dutch scale-up EclecticIQ receives €15 million in EU financing to boost development of next-gen cyber security platform
Related story
The other scary virus

News & Stories

Link to source
Related press
Netherlands: Dutch scale-up EclecticIQ receives €15 million in EU financing to boost development of next-gen cyber security platform
Related story
The other scary virus
Other links
Related public register
11/10/2025 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - ECLECTICIQ (EGFF)
Related public register
30/12/2025 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - ECLECTICIQ (EGFF)
Related EFSI register
19/08/2020 - EUROPEAN GROWTH FINANCE FACILITY

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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