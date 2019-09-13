ECLECTICIQ (EGFF)

The project supports the policy objective of innovation and digitalisation, as the project supports the development, deployment and market creation of new innovative technologies in the field of Cybersecurity. The global cost of cybercrime is estimated to be close to1 percent of global GDP, according to Center for Strategic and International Studies. By enabling public and private organisations to proactively monitor, prevent or remediate cyber-threats, the project contributes to protecting public goods, as well as addressing market information gaps between information users and cybercriminals, the latter using increasingly sophisticated techniques to steal sensitive data, spread fake news and adversely affect information security and trust.

The promoter is an innovative Cyber Threat Intelligence scale-up offering intelligence content as well as a technology platform. It has well-developed technology capabilities, highly qualified R&D, and an organisational structure in support of its ambitious growth strategy. The project will help the promoter strengthen its contribution to improving the overall level of cybersecurity in the EU, in line with the EU Cybersecurity Act, and beyond.

Shortage of mid-to-long-term financing typically hampers growth prospects of start-ups in this sector, reflecting their low revenue early risk profile. By addressing a market gap in available financing options, EIB financing allows the company to finance its investment plan and accelerate the deployment of its growth strategy.