Cody Barrow, director of threat intelligence at EclecticIQ

Staying ahead of the bad guys

EclecticIQ has its hands full trying to keep ahead of the cyber attackers. The threats at work and home are so vast that it is impossible to guard against every menace.

“We protect customers by putting intelligence at the core of our work,” says Cody Barrow, director of threat intelligence and product manager at EclecticIQ. He and Gommers say the goal of the company’s software platform is to help organisations stay ahead of rapidly evolving attacks and outmaneuver the people causing the problems.

Fouad Bitar, a senior industry advisor at the European Investment Bank, says the key to EclecticIQ’s work is good data that is turned into proactive, actionable intelligence.

“Cyber threat intelligence is a process that enables the aggregation and analysis of all sorts of data related to a cyberattack,” he says. Thanks to services such as “data ingestion, fusion and dissemination automation,” EclecticIQ’s software allows analysts to better see the threats and share information to defeat them

One of the main concerns for private companies and governments is the protection of data and sensitive information. Cyberattackers can steal trade secrets and technology, making European firms less competitive and less able to succeed on the world stage. Ransomware, espionage and the spread of fake news are among the most increasingly common cybersecurity threats. They can destabilise businesses and even threaten the democratic process.

“We are facing a new kind of war,” says Francisco Alves da Silva, a loan officer at the European Investment Bank. “Today it’s relatively easy to stop the energy supply in a country or steal sensitive data protected by intellectual property”.

COVID-19: hackers seize new cyberattack opportunities

More people are staying home to work

More calls are made on personal phones, and laptops are used more often

This new lifestyle raises the risks of virus and malware attacks

Companies and governments are spending more time and money to stop attackers

During the coronavirus crisis, many people are working from home. Hackers have seized this opportunity to make more attacks on personal phones and laptops, using new viruses and malware. This has caused companies and governments to spend more time and money on cybersecurity and deal with more attacks. To handle this new demand, EclecticIQ started flying less often, offering more support to clients online, organising many video training sessions, expanding its reach and improving technology.

While people are switching a lot each week between the home office and the workplace, the best ways to stay safe have not changed, Gommers says. Simple solutions often work best, such as using different passwords for different accounts and being careful when using a new application or opening a strange email. People are not always diligent when protecting themselves from cyber threats, he adds.

“This happens when you prefer an easy life over a safe life,” Gommers says.