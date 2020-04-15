MADRID COVID-19 RESPONSE

Summary sheet
The project will finance eligible investments incurred by the regional government of Madrid in relation to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The project will contribute to the region's preparedness and response efforts in the fight against COVID-19.
The project concerns operational and capital expenditures that are expected to be carried out in the Promoter's existing facilities already authorised for the same purpose and would therefore not require an Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) under the Directive 2014/52/EU amending the EIA Directive 2011/92/EU. However, in case the Promoter is notified by one of the competent environmental authorities that one of the components constituting the project should require an EIA or equivalent, a copy of such EIA needs to be sent to the EIB once established.
The promoter has to ensure that contracts for the implementation of the project have been and will be tendered in accordance with the relevant applicable EU procurement legislation: Directive 2014/24/EU, as well as Directive 89/665/EEC as interpreted by the Court of Justice of the EU, with publication of tender notices in the EU Official Journal, as and where required.
Disclaimer
Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).
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