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GOTHENBURG CLEAN URBAN TRANSPORT

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 64,186,507.96
Countries
Sector(s)
Sweden : € 64,186,507.96
Transport : € 64,186,507.96
Signature date(s)
19/11/2020 : € 64,186,507.96
Other links
Related public register
17/12/2020 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - GOTHENBURG CLEAN URBAN TRANSPORT
Related public register
28/12/2022 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - GOTHENBURG CLEAN URBAN TRANSPORT
Related press
Sweden: MUFG and Societe Generale support clean urban transport in Gothenburg with EIB credit line

Summary sheet

Release date
10 December 2020
Status
Reference
Signed | 19/11/2020
20200246
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
GOTHENBURG CLEAN URBAN TRANSPORT
TRANSDEV SVERIGE AB
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
SEK 655 million (EUR 63 million)
SEK 873 million (EUR 84 million)
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

The project concerns the financing of up to 145 electric buses and associated charging infrastructure in the city of Gothenburg, Sweden.

The project concerns the financing of up to 145 electric buses and associated charging infrastructure in the city of Gothenburg, Sweden.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

The manufacturing of rolling stock (buses) and the installation of recharging stations in existing depots do not fall within the scope of the EIA Directive 2011/92/EC amended by Directive 2014/52/EU. Therefore, no environmental impact assessment (EIA) will be required. Due to the nature of this project, no impact on any Natura 2000 areas or other protected sites is expected.

The Promoter - the entity implementing the project - has been assessed by the EIB as being a private company not subject to EU rules on public procurement or concessions.

Related documents
17/12/2020 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - GOTHENBURG CLEAN URBAN TRANSPORT
28/12/2022 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - GOTHENBURG CLEAN URBAN TRANSPORT
Other links
Related press
Sweden: MUFG and Societe Generale support clean urban transport in Gothenburg with EIB credit line

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - GOTHENBURG CLEAN URBAN TRANSPORT
Publication Date
17 Dec 2020
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
132099033
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20200246
Sector(s)
Transport
Regions
European Union
Countries
Sweden
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - GOTHENBURG CLEAN URBAN TRANSPORT
Publication Date
28 Dec 2022
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
158772108
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS)
Project Number
20200246
Sector(s)
Transport
Regions
European Union
Countries
Sweden
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
17/12/2020 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - GOTHENBURG CLEAN URBAN TRANSPORT
Related public register
28/12/2022 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - GOTHENBURG CLEAN URBAN TRANSPORT
Other links
Summary sheet
GOTHENBURG CLEAN URBAN TRANSPORT
Data sheet
GOTHENBURG CLEAN URBAN TRANSPORT
Related press
Sweden: MUFG and Societe Generale support clean urban transport in Gothenburg with EIB credit line

News & Stories

Link to source
Related press
Sweden: MUFG and Societe Generale support clean urban transport in Gothenburg with EIB credit line
Other links
Related public register
17/12/2020 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - GOTHENBURG CLEAN URBAN TRANSPORT
Related public register
28/12/2022 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - GOTHENBURG CLEAN URBAN TRANSPORT

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

Related publications