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LABORATOIRES THEA INNOVATION PROGRAMME

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 50,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
France : € 50,000,000
Services : € 50,000,000
Signature date(s)
2/06/2021 : € 50,000,000
Other links
Related public register
11/12/2020 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - LABORATOIRES THEA INNOVATION PROGRAMME
Related public register
30/11/2024 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - LABORATOIRES THEA INNOVATION PROGRAMME
Related press
France: Théa signs €50 million finance contract with EIB to support R&D in ophthalmology
Parent project
MID-CAP PROGRAMME LOAN FRANCE 2

Summary sheet

Release date
16 November 2020
Status
Reference
Signed | 02/06/2021
20200234
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
LABORATOIRES THEA INNOVATION PROGRAMME
LABORATOIRES THEA SAS
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 50 million
EUR 116 million
Location
Sector(s)
  • Services - Professional, scientific and technical activities
Description
Objectives

The project will support the company's research and development (R&D) investments for the development of new molecules, formulations and innovative drug delivery systems for ophthalmic use.

EIB financing will accelerate the research, development and innovation (RDI) efforts conducted by the Promoter.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

The project concerns research, development and innovation (RDI) activities within the Promoter's research centre in France. The project's compliance with all applicable national and EU environmental legislation will be verified during the appraisal. Environmental studies or appropriate assessments will be carried out as applicable and mitigating and/or compensation measures applied as necessary.

The Promoter has been assessed by the EIB as being a private company not subject to EU rules on public procurement or concessions. However, if after the project appraisal, the EIB were to conclude that the Promoter is after all subject to the EU public procurement legislation Directive 2014/24/EU, then the Bank would require that the Promoter ensure that contracts for the implementation of the project will be tendered in accordance with the relevant applicable EU procurement legislation Directive 2014/24/EU, where applicable, as well as Directive 89/665/EEC as interpreted by the Court of Justice of the European Union, with the publication of tender notices in the Official Journal of the European Union, as and where required.

Related documents
11/12/2020 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - LABORATOIRES THEA INNOVATION PROGRAMME
30/11/2024 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - LABORATOIRES THEA INNOVATION PROGRAMME
Related projects
Parent project
MID-CAP PROGRAMME LOAN FRANCE 2
Other links
Related press
France: Théa signs €50 million finance contract with EIB to support R&D in ophthalmology

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - LABORATOIRES THEA INNOVATION PROGRAMME
Publication Date
11 Dec 2020
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
134689721
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20200234
Sector(s)
Services
Regions
European Union
Countries
France
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - LABORATOIRES THEA INNOVATION PROGRAMME
Publication Date
30 Nov 2024
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
224285405
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS)
Project Number
20200234
Sector(s)
Services
Regions
European Union
Countries
France
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
11/12/2020 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - LABORATOIRES THEA INNOVATION PROGRAMME
Related public register
30/11/2024 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - LABORATOIRES THEA INNOVATION PROGRAMME
Other links
Summary sheet
LABORATOIRES THEA INNOVATION PROGRAMME
Data sheet
LABORATOIRES THEA INNOVATION PROGRAMME
Related press
France: Théa signs €50 million finance contract with EIB to support R&D in ophthalmology
Parent project
MID-CAP PROGRAMME LOAN FRANCE 2

News & Stories

Link to source
Related press
France: Théa signs €50 million finance contract with EIB to support R&D in ophthalmology
Other links
Related public register
11/12/2020 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - LABORATOIRES THEA INNOVATION PROGRAMME
Related public register
30/11/2024 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - LABORATOIRES THEA INNOVATION PROGRAMME
Parent project
MID-CAP PROGRAMME LOAN FRANCE 2

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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