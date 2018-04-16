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ARRASATE MIDCAP GROWTH INVESTMENTS

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 10,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Spain : € 10,000,000
Industry : € 10,000,000
Signature date(s)
3/08/2021 : € 10,000,000
Other links
Related public register
13/01/2021 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - ARRASATE MIDCAP GROWTH INVESTMENTS
Related EFSI register
16/04/2018 - MIDCAP PROGRAMME LOAN SPAIN AND PORTUGAL 2
Related press
Spain: EIB supports Fagor Arrasate's innovation and digitalisation strategy
Parent project
MIDCAP PROGRAMME LOAN SPAIN AND PORTUGAL 2

Summary sheet

Release date
26 November 2020
Status
Reference
Signed | 03/08/2021
20200232
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
ARRASATE MIDCAP GROWTH INVESTMENTS
FAGOR ARRASATE SC
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 10 million
EUR 24 million
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

The project concerns the Promoter's: (i) research, development and investment (RDI) investments for the digitalisation and automation of manufacturing processes and for light-weighting technologies mainly for automotive applications; (ii) capital expenditures for the deployment of digital and advanced manufacturing technologies at existing manufacturing facilities. The investments will be carried out in the period 2021-24.

The project will support the Promoter's expansion into new advanced applications, contribute to its digital transformation, enhanced innovation, competitiveness and growth.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

The Promoter's investments concerns research, development and innovation (RDI) activities, which will be carried out in existing facilities without changing the already authorised scope of activity, and of capital expenditures for the expansion and enhancement of existing production and research facilities, which may fall under Annex II of the Directive 2011/92/EU as amended by Directive 2014/52/EU. The Bank's services will review during the project appraisal whether any of the investments require an environmental impact assessment (EIA), and if so the status, as well as any other environmental details of the project.

The Promoter has been assessed by the EIB as being a private company not subject to EU rules on public procurement or concessions. However, if at the project appraisal, the EIB were to conclude that the Promoter is subject to the EU public procurement legislation then the Bank would require the Promoter to apply those rules.

Related documents
13/01/2021 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - ARRASATE MIDCAP GROWTH INVESTMENTS
16/04/2018 - MIDCAP PROGRAMME LOAN SPAIN AND PORTUGAL 2
Related projects
Parent project
MIDCAP PROGRAMME LOAN SPAIN AND PORTUGAL 2
Other links
Related press
Spain: EIB supports Fagor Arrasate's innovation and digitalisation strategy

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - ARRASATE MIDCAP GROWTH INVESTMENTS
Publication Date
13 Jan 2021
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
134084418
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20200232
Sector(s)
Industry
Regions
European Union
Countries
Spain
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
scoreboard - MIDCAP PROGRAMME LOAN SPAIN AND PORTUGAL 2
Publication Date
16 Apr 2018
Document Language
English
Main Topic
lending
Document Number
82865488
Document Focus
EFSI legal requirements
Document Type
Scoreboard
Project Number
20170871
Last update
16 Apr 2018
Sector(s)
Credit lines
Countries
Spain, Portugal
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
13/01/2021 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - ARRASATE MIDCAP GROWTH INVESTMENTS
Related EFSI register
16/04/2018 - MIDCAP PROGRAMME LOAN SPAIN AND PORTUGAL 2
Other links
Summary sheet
ARRASATE MIDCAP GROWTH INVESTMENTS
Data sheet
ARRASATE MIDCAP GROWTH INVESTMENTS
Related press
Spain: EIB supports Fagor Arrasate's innovation and digitalisation strategy
Parent project
MIDCAP PROGRAMME LOAN SPAIN AND PORTUGAL 2

News & Stories

Link to source
Related press
Spain: EIB supports Fagor Arrasate's innovation and digitalisation strategy
Other links
Related public register
13/01/2021 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - ARRASATE MIDCAP GROWTH INVESTMENTS
Related EFSI register
16/04/2018 - MIDCAP PROGRAMME LOAN SPAIN AND PORTUGAL 2
Parent project
MIDCAP PROGRAMME LOAN SPAIN AND PORTUGAL 2

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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