Search EN menu en EIB GROUP CLIENT PORTAL
Close EIB GROUP CLIENT PORTAL
Search
Search
Results
Top 5 search results See all results Advanced search
Top searches
Most visited pages

ARIADNE ATTICA CRETE INTERCONNECTION

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 300,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Greece : € 300,000,000
Energy : € 300,000,000
Signature date(s)
23/12/2020 : € 300,000,000
Other links
Related public register
26/11/2020 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - ARIADNE ATTICA CRETE INTERCONNECTION - Μελέτη Περιβαλλοντικών επιπτώσεων για τη Διασύνδεση του Συστήματος Μεταφοράς Ηλεκτρικής Ενέργειας της νήσου Κρήτης με το Ελληνικό Σύστημα Μεταφοράς Ηλεκτρικής Ενέργειας
Related public register
11/12/2020 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - ARIADNE ATTICA CRETE INTERCONNECTION
Related press
Greece: EIB co-finances Crete-Attica interconnection

Summary sheet

Release date
16 June 2020
Status
Reference
Signed | 23/12/2020
20200122
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
ARIADNE ATTICA CRETE INTERCONNECTION
INDEPENDENT POWER TRANSMISSION OPERATOR SA
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 300 million
EUR 1074 million
Location
Sector(s)
  • Energy - Electricity, gas, steam and air conditioning supply
Description
Objectives

The project will finance the electricity interconnection between the island of Crete and Attica, the region of the Greek capital, Athens. The project includes the implementation of a bipolar High Voltage Direct Current (HVDC) link with a rated capacity of 1000 MW, rated voltage /±500 kV and a submarine cable of length of 328 km. The implementation of several other transmission system assets for the connection of the HVDC link with the existing network is also part of the project.

The project (a) will enable the replacement of thermal generation on the island of Crete (mainly oil-fired generation units) with more efficient generation from mainland Greece and (b) will increase the hosting capacity of the island for Renewable Energy Sources (RES). Considering the above, the project is expected to have a positive contribution to Climate Action.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

Some of the investments may fall under Annex I or Annex II of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) Directive 2014/52/EU, amending Directive 2011/92/EU, thus requiring a review by the competent authorities at the planning/consent stage with due regard to the necessity for an Environmental Impact Assessment. The status of permitting and the need for the project to undergo an EIA and/or Appropriate Assessment are not known at this stage and will be further investigated during appraisal. The actual impacts, including potential negative impacts on sites of Natura conservation importance, and the planned mitigating and/or compensating measures will be reviewed during appraisal.

The Bank will require the Promoter to ensure that contracts for the implementation of the project be tendered in accordance with the relevant applicable EU procurement legislation, Directives 2014/25/EU and 2004/17/EC, where applicable, as well as Directive 92/13/EEC and Directive 89/665/EEC as interpreted by the Court of Justice of the EU, with publication of tender notices in the EU Official Journal, as and where required. Tender notices already published in the EU Official Journal are: 2019/S 092-223460 and 2019/S 092-223461.

Related documents
26/11/2020 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - ARIADNE ATTICA CRETE INTERCONNECTION - Μελέτη Περιβαλλοντικών επιπτώσεων για τη Διασύνδεση του Συστήματος Μεταφοράς Ηλεκτρικής Ενέργειας της νήσου Κρήτης με το Ελληνικό Σύστημα Μεταφοράς Ηλεκτρικής Ενέργειας
11/12/2020 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - ARIADNE ATTICA CRETE INTERCONNECTION
Other links
Related press
Greece: EIB co-finances Crete-Attica interconnection

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - ARIADNE ATTICA CRETE INTERCONNECTION - Μελέτη Περιβαλλοντικών επιπτώσεων για τη Διασύνδεση του Συστήματος Μεταφοράς Ηλεκτρικής Ενέργειας της νήσου Κρήτης με το Ελληνικό Σύστημα Μεταφοράς Ηλεκτρικής Ενέργειας
Publication Date
26 Nov 2020
Document language
Greek
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
130842961
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20200122
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
European Union
Countries
Greece
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - ARIADNE ATTICA CRETE INTERCONNECTION
Publication Date
11 Dec 2020
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
130809098
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20200122
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
European Union
Countries
Greece
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
26/11/2020 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - ARIADNE ATTICA CRETE INTERCONNECTION - Μελέτη Περιβαλλοντικών επιπτώσεων για τη Διασύνδεση του Συστήματος Μεταφοράς Ηλεκτρικής Ενέργειας της νήσου Κρήτης με το Ελληνικό Σύστημα Μεταφοράς Ηλεκτρικής Ενέργειας
Related public register
11/12/2020 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - ARIADNE ATTICA CRETE INTERCONNECTION
Other links
Summary sheet
ARIADNE ATTICA CRETE INTERCONNECTION
Data sheet
ARIADNE ATTICA CRETE INTERCONNECTION
Related press
Greece: EIB co-finances Crete-Attica interconnection

News & Stories

Link to source
Related press
Greece: EIB co-finances Crete-Attica interconnection
Other links
Related public register
26/11/2020 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - ARIADNE ATTICA CRETE INTERCONNECTION - Μελέτη Περιβαλλοντικών επιπτώσεων για τη Διασύνδεση του Συστήματος Μεταφοράς Ηλεκτρικής Ενέργειας της νήσου Κρήτης με το Ελληνικό Σύστημα Μεταφοράς Ηλεκτρικής Ενέργειας
Related public register
11/12/2020 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - ARIADNE ATTICA CRETE INTERCONNECTION

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

Related publications