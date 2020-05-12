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CO-INVESTMENT MIROVA WIND POLAND

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 31,500,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Poland : € 31,500,000
Energy : € 31,500,000
Signature date(s)
28/07/2020 : € 15,750,000
28/07/2020 : € 15,750,000
Other links
Related public register
27/06/2020 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - CO-INVESTMENT MIROVA WIND POLAND
Related public register
17/06/2020 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - CO-INVESTMENT MIROVA WIND POLAND - Raport O Oddziaływaniu Na Srodowisko - Punktu Zasilania W Miejscowosci Kaczkowo Oraz Linii
Related public register
17/06/2020 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - CO-INVESTMENT MIROVA WIND POLAND - Raport O Oddziaływaniu Na Srodowisko - Napowietrznej Linii
Related public register
17/06/2020 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - CO-INVESTMENT MIROVA WIND POLAND - Raport o oddziaływaniu na środowisko - wiatrowych Wielowieś
Related public register
17/06/2020 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - CO-INVESTMENT MIROVA WIND POLAND - Streszczenie niespecjalistyczne raportu OOŚ - Farma wiatrowa Gniew
Related public register
27/07/2023 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - CO-INVESTMENT MIROVA WIND POLAND
Parent project
EIB CO-INVESTMENT PROGRAMME

Summary sheet

Release date
12 May 2020
Status
Reference
Signed | 28/07/2020
20200091
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
CO-INVESTMENT MIROVA WIND POLAND
MIROVA
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 32 million
EUR 198 million
Location
Sector(s)
  • Energy - Electricity, gas, steam and air conditioning supply
Description
Objectives

The operation concerns a minority stake into a wind farm project portfolio (132MW) equity investment in Poland.

The EIB financing for this operation is expected to have an important acceleration and demonstration effect. Indeed, it will be one of the first greenfield renewable energy projects to be financed in Poland as a consequence of the auctions launched by the regulator in late 2018. Besides, the present operation will contribute to the achievement of Polish targets for renewable energy and to the reduction of the CO2 emissions.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

The plants are included in the annex II of the Directive 2014/52/EU amending the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) Directive 2011/92/EU, requiring the Environmental Authority to determine the need of an EIA process. In all cases, the plants have been screened out, and the EIA process, including public information, has been carried out, in compliance with the national law, transposing the abovementioned directives.

The plants were awarded in the renewable energy auction launched by the Polish government in 2018, being fair, open and competitive, in compliance with the EU Directives on the matter, and the EIB Guide to Procurement. The generation activity, in the Polish electricity market, is liberalized. Procurement of the project components is subject to private procurement regime, and the process carried out by the promoter has been assessed and deemed satisfactory.

Related documents
27/06/2020 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - CO-INVESTMENT MIROVA WIND POLAND
17/06/2020 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - CO-INVESTMENT MIROVA WIND POLAND - Raport O Oddziaływaniu Na Srodowisko - Punktu Zasilania W Miejscowosci Kaczkowo Oraz Linii
17/06/2020 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - CO-INVESTMENT MIROVA WIND POLAND - Raport O Oddziaływaniu Na Srodowisko - Napowietrznej Linii
17/06/2020 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - CO-INVESTMENT MIROVA WIND POLAND - Raport o oddziaływaniu na środowisko - wiatrowych Wielowieś
17/06/2020 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - CO-INVESTMENT MIROVA WIND POLAND - Streszczenie niespecjalistyczne raportu OOŚ - Farma wiatrowa Gniew
27/07/2023 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - CO-INVESTMENT MIROVA WIND POLAND
Related projects
Parent project
EIB CO-INVESTMENT PROGRAMME

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - CO-INVESTMENT MIROVA WIND POLAND
Publication Date
27 Jun 2020
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
130207680
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20200091
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
European Union
Countries
Poland
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - CO-INVESTMENT MIROVA WIND POLAND - Raport O Oddziaływaniu Na Srodowisko - Punktu Zasilania W Miejscowosci Kaczkowo Oraz Linii
Publication Date
17 Jun 2020
Document language
Polish
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
130227845
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20200091
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
European Union
Countries
Poland
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - CO-INVESTMENT MIROVA WIND POLAND - Raport O Oddziaływaniu Na Srodowisko - Napowietrznej Linii
Publication Date
17 Jun 2020
Document language
Polish
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
130222726
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20200091
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
European Union
Countries
Poland
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - CO-INVESTMENT MIROVA WIND POLAND - Raport o oddziaływaniu na środowisko - wiatrowych Wielowieś
Publication Date
17 Jun 2020
Document language
Polish
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
130222723
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20200091
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
European Union
Countries
Poland
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - CO-INVESTMENT MIROVA WIND POLAND - Streszczenie niespecjalistyczne raportu OOŚ - Farma wiatrowa Gniew
Publication Date
17 Jun 2020
Document language
Polish
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
130227618
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20200091
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
European Union
Countries
Poland
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - CO-INVESTMENT MIROVA WIND POLAND
Publication Date
27 Jul 2023
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
169772683
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS)
Project Number
20200091
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
European Union
Countries
Poland
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
27/06/2020 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - CO-INVESTMENT MIROVA WIND POLAND
Related public register
17/06/2020 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - CO-INVESTMENT MIROVA WIND POLAND - Raport O Oddziaływaniu Na Srodowisko - Punktu Zasilania W Miejscowosci Kaczkowo Oraz Linii
Related public register
17/06/2020 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - CO-INVESTMENT MIROVA WIND POLAND - Raport O Oddziaływaniu Na Srodowisko - Napowietrznej Linii
Related public register
17/06/2020 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - CO-INVESTMENT MIROVA WIND POLAND - Raport o oddziaływaniu na środowisko - wiatrowych Wielowieś
Related public register
17/06/2020 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - CO-INVESTMENT MIROVA WIND POLAND - Streszczenie niespecjalistyczne raportu OOŚ - Farma wiatrowa Gniew
Related public register
27/07/2023 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - CO-INVESTMENT MIROVA WIND POLAND
Other links
Summary sheet
CO-INVESTMENT MIROVA WIND POLAND
Data sheet
CO-INVESTMENT MIROVA WIND POLAND
Parent project
EIB CO-INVESTMENT PROGRAMME

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

Related publications