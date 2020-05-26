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EMSCHER RENATURIERUNG III

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 500,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Germany : € 500,000,000
Water, sewerage : € 500,000,000
Signature date(s)
4/12/2020 : € 500,000,000
Other links
Related public register
19/08/2020 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - EMSCHER RENATURIERUNG III - Planfeststellungsbeschluss zur ökologischen Verbesserung der Emscher im Mündungsbereich
Related public register
19/08/2020 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - EMSCHER RENATURIERUNG III - Abwasserkanal Emscher und Ökologischer Schwerpunkt Holtener Feld - Anpassungen / Änderungen
Related public register
19/08/2020 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - EMSCHER RENATURIERUNG III - Link to initial EIA and amendments
Related public register
14/11/2020 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - EMSCHER RENATURIERUNG III
Related press
Germany: EIB President Hoyer - Emscher River restoration supports the economy of Germany’s Ruhr region

Summary sheet

Release date
26 May 2020
Status
Reference
Signed | 04/12/2020
20200089
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
EMSCHER RENATURIERUNG III
EMSCHERGENOSSENSCHAFT
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 500 million
EUR 1500 million
Location
Sector(s)
  • Water, sewerage - Water supply; sewerage, waste management and remediation activities
Description
Objectives

The project will finance the investment program of North Rhine-Westphalia to modernise the regional waste water system in the period 2020 - 2024.

The aim of the project is to improve the ground- and surface water quality and ensure compliance with the Urban Waste Water Directive (91/271/EC), the Water Framework Directive (2000/60/EC), and the Floods Directive 2007/60/EC. The project will improve the management of the Emscher River basin and the quality of life of around 2.3 million inhabitants of the Northern Ruhr area.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

Several of the construction schemes included in the project might fall under Annex II of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) Directive 2014/52/EU amending the EIA Directive 2011/92/EU. EIA procedures are carried out where required by the competent authorities and mitigating measures are applied as appropriate. Where appropriate, the requirements of the Habitats and Birds Directives (92/43/EEC and 2009/147/EC) are applied. The Bank's appraisal will focus on the Promoter's environmental management capacity to properly apply these EU Directives.

The promoter has to ensure that contracts for the implementation of the project will be tendered in accordance with the relevant applicable EU procurement legislation (Directive 2014/25/EU, as well as Directive 92/13/EEC as interpreted by the Court of Justice of the EU), with publication of tender notices in the EU Official Journal, as and where required.

Related documents
19/08/2020 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - EMSCHER RENATURIERUNG III - Planfeststellungsbeschluss zur ökologischen Verbesserung der Emscher im Mündungsbereich
19/08/2020 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - EMSCHER RENATURIERUNG III - Abwasserkanal Emscher und Ökologischer Schwerpunkt Holtener Feld - Anpassungen / Änderungen
19/08/2020 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - EMSCHER RENATURIERUNG III - Link to initial EIA and amendments
14/11/2020 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - EMSCHER RENATURIERUNG III
Other links
Related press
Germany: EIB President Hoyer - Emscher River restoration supports the economy of Germany’s Ruhr region

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - EMSCHER RENATURIERUNG III - Planfeststellungsbeschluss zur ökologischen Verbesserung der Emscher im Mündungsbereich
Publication Date
19 Aug 2020
Document language
German
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
132897422
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20200089
Sector(s)
Water, sewerage
Regions
European Union
Countries
Germany
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - EMSCHER RENATURIERUNG III - Abwasserkanal Emscher und Ökologischer Schwerpunkt Holtener Feld - Anpassungen / Änderungen
Publication Date
19 Aug 2020
Document language
German
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
132992397
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20200089
Sector(s)
Water, sewerage
Regions
European Union
Countries
Germany
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - EMSCHER RENATURIERUNG III - Link to initial EIA and amendments
Publication Date
19 Aug 2020
Document language
German
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
132993100
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20200089
Sector(s)
Water, sewerage
Regions
European Union
Countries
Germany
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - EMSCHER RENATURIERUNG III
Publication Date
14 Nov 2020
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
131086361
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20200089
Sector(s)
Water, sewerage
Regions
European Union
Countries
Germany
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
19/08/2020 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - EMSCHER RENATURIERUNG III - Planfeststellungsbeschluss zur ökologischen Verbesserung der Emscher im Mündungsbereich
Related public register
19/08/2020 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - EMSCHER RENATURIERUNG III - Abwasserkanal Emscher und Ökologischer Schwerpunkt Holtener Feld - Anpassungen / Änderungen
Related public register
19/08/2020 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - EMSCHER RENATURIERUNG III - Link to initial EIA and amendments
Related public register
14/11/2020 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - EMSCHER RENATURIERUNG III
Other links
Summary sheet
EMSCHER RENATURIERUNG III
Data sheet
EMSCHER RENATURIERUNG III
Related press
Germany: EIB President Hoyer - Emscher River restoration supports the economy of Germany’s Ruhr region

News & Stories

Link to source
Related press
Germany: EIB President Hoyer - Emscher River restoration supports the economy of Germany’s Ruhr region
Other links
Related public register
19/08/2020 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - EMSCHER RENATURIERUNG III - Planfeststellungsbeschluss zur ökologischen Verbesserung der Emscher im Mündungsbereich
Related public register
19/08/2020 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - EMSCHER RENATURIERUNG III - Abwasserkanal Emscher und Ökologischer Schwerpunkt Holtener Feld - Anpassungen / Änderungen
Related public register
19/08/2020 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - EMSCHER RENATURIERUNG III - Link to initial EIA and amendments
Related public register
14/11/2020 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - EMSCHER RENATURIERUNG III

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

Related publications