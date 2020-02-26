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INTESA SANPAOLO LOAN FOR INNOVATIVE MIDCAPS

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 250,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Italy : € 250,000,000
Credit lines : € 250,000,000
Signature date(s)
9/07/2020 : € 250,000,000
Other links
Related public register
03/07/2020 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - INTESA SANPAOLO LOAN FOR INNOVATIVE MIDCAPS

Summary sheet

Release date
26 February 2020
Status
Reference
Signed | 09/07/2020
20200072
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
INTESA SANPAOLO LOAN FOR INNOVATIVE MIDCAPS
INTESA SANPAOLO SPA
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 250 million
not applicable
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

The operations is a dedicated EIB loan to finance eligible Midcap investments. At least 30% of the operation will be dedicated to innovative Midcaps in the framework of the Piano Nazionale Impresa 4.0 launched by the Italian government in February 2017. This operation will also contribute to mitigate the negative economic effects of the coronavirus Covid-19 as a large portion of the new Midcap portfolio will be originated in the severely affected regions: Lombardy, Veneto and Emilia Romagna.

The loan will improve access to term finance at favourable conditions for small and medium-sized projects carried out by midcaps. At least 30% of the operation will be dedicated to innovative enteprises.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

Final beneficiaries will be requested to comply with applicable national and EU legislation, as appropriate.

Final beneficiaries will be requested to comply with applicable national and EU legislation, as appropriate.

Related documents
03/07/2020 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - INTESA SANPAOLO LOAN FOR INNOVATIVE MIDCAPS

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - INTESA SANPAOLO LOAN FOR INNOVATIVE MIDCAPS
Publication Date
3 Jul 2020
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
126715828
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20200072
Sector(s)
Credit lines
Regions
European Union
Countries
Italy
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
03/07/2020 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - INTESA SANPAOLO LOAN FOR INNOVATIVE MIDCAPS
Other links
Summary sheet
INTESA SANPAOLO LOAN FOR INNOVATIVE MIDCAPS
Data sheet
INTESA SANPAOLO LOAN FOR INNOVATIVE MIDCAPS

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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