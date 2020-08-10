LUXEMBOURG MICROFINANCE AND DEVELOPMENT FUND II

Signature(s)
Summary sheet
- Services - Financial and insurance activities
Investment in Class B Shares issued by the Luxembourg Microfinance and Development Fund (LMDF), a specialised microfinance investment vehicle targeting Tier 2-3 microfinance institutions in developing countries including the Africa, the Caribbean and Pacific (ACP) region.
LMDF's primary objective is to address poverty and inequality by facilitating the growth of emerging Microfinance Institutions (MFIs) that address the financial needs of marginalised communities and individuals in developing countries in Africa, Asia and Latin America. LMDF focuses on Tier 2 and Tier 3 MFIs, because they tend to reach into poorer segments of clients (with a focus on women, youth and rural populations) by targeting populations with lower loan amounts, and tend to operate in regions less developed in terms of financial inclusion. In terms of instruments, the Fund provides debt (majority of investments), equity and quasi-equity investments.
As a fund manager investing in inclusive finance, LMDF has a long-term interest and has included Environmental, Social and Corporate Governance (ESG) issues in its investment policies and reporting. If MFIs have not established environmental policies, LMDF will encourage them to better balance their lending practices with the need for a healthy environment.
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Disclaimer
Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).
General enquiries and comments
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Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
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Complaints mechanism
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Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption
The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.