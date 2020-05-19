Search EN menu en EIB GROUP CLIENT PORTAL
Close EIB GROUP CLIENT PORTAL
Search
Search
Results
Top 5 search results See all results Advanced search
Top searches
Most visited pages

AVE MADRID EXTREMADURA

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 715,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Spain : € 715,000,000
Transport : € 715,000,000
Signature date(s)
20/11/2020 : € 300,000,000
25/03/2022 : € 415,000,000
Other links
Related public register
30/09/2020 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - AVE MADRID EXTREMADURA - Estudio de Impacto Ambiental - Cáceres-Mérida
Related public register
30/09/2020 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - AVE MADRID EXTREMADURA - Estudio de Impacto Ambiental - Mérida-Badajoz
Related public register
30/09/2020 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - AVE MADRID EXTREMADURA - Estudio de Impacto Ambiental - Mérida - Fase 1
Related public register
30/09/2020 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - AVE MADRID EXTREMADURA - Impacto Ambiental - Cáceres-Talayuela
Related public register
11/12/2020 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - AVE MADRID EXTREMADURA

Summary sheet

Release date
19 May 2020
Status
Reference
Signed | 20/11/2020
20200033
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
AVE MADRID EXTREMADURA
ADIF ALTA VELOCIDAD
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 715 million
EUR 1960 million
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

The loan will finance the upgrading of the Navalmoral de la Mata-Plasencia-Cáceres-Mérida-Badajoz railway corridor (about 287 km) to high-speed technical standards, including increase in line speed, electrification and doubling of the existing single track sections.

The project, which is part of the high speed rail line Madrid-Extremadura, will improve cross-border connections with Portugal in the Atlantic TEN-T corridor.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

The project is included in the Spanish Infrastructure, Transport and Housing Master Plan "Plan de Infraestructuras, Transporte y Vivienda PITVI (2012-2024)", for which a Strategic Environmental Assessment was carried out. Screening decisions, Environmental Impact Assessment and developments consents, as well as, conformity with the requirements of the Habitats Directive (92/43/EEC) and Birds Directive (2009/147/EC) will be analysed during the appraisal. The project will promote a modal shift from both road and air to rail and, therefore, it is expected to generate environmental and safety benefits.

The promoter has to ensure that contracts for implementation of the project have been and will be tendered in accordance with the applicable EU procurement legislation, Directive 2014/25/EU as well as Directive 92/13/EEC as interpreted by the Court of Justice of the EU, with publication of tender notices in the EU Official Journal, as and where required.

Related documents
30/09/2020 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - AVE MADRID EXTREMADURA - Estudio de Impacto Ambiental - Cáceres-Mérida
30/09/2020 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - AVE MADRID EXTREMADURA - Estudio de Impacto Ambiental - Mérida-Badajoz
30/09/2020 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - AVE MADRID EXTREMADURA - Estudio de Impacto Ambiental - Mérida - Fase 1
30/09/2020 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - AVE MADRID EXTREMADURA - Impacto Ambiental - Cáceres-Talayuela
11/12/2020 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - AVE MADRID EXTREMADURA

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - AVE MADRID EXTREMADURA - Estudio de Impacto Ambiental - Cáceres-Mérida
Publication Date
30 Sep 2020
Document language
Spanish
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
132990123
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20200033
Sector(s)
Transport
Regions
European Union
Countries
Spain
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - AVE MADRID EXTREMADURA - Estudio de Impacto Ambiental - Mérida-Badajoz
Publication Date
30 Sep 2020
Document language
Spanish
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
132987105
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20200033
Sector(s)
Transport
Regions
European Union
Countries
Spain
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - AVE MADRID EXTREMADURA - Estudio de Impacto Ambiental - Mérida - Fase 1
Publication Date
30 Sep 2020
Document language
Spanish
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
132986830
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20200033
Sector(s)
Transport
Regions
European Union
Countries
Spain
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - AVE MADRID EXTREMADURA - Impacto Ambiental - Cáceres-Talayuela
Publication Date
30 Sep 2020
Document language
Spanish
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
132986828
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20200033
Sector(s)
Transport
Regions
European Union
Countries
Spain
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - AVE MADRID EXTREMADURA
Publication Date
11 Dec 2020
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
131314555
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20200033
Sector(s)
Transport
Regions
European Union
Countries
Spain
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
30/09/2020 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - AVE MADRID EXTREMADURA - Estudio de Impacto Ambiental - Cáceres-Mérida
Related public register
30/09/2020 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - AVE MADRID EXTREMADURA - Estudio de Impacto Ambiental - Mérida-Badajoz
Related public register
30/09/2020 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - AVE MADRID EXTREMADURA - Estudio de Impacto Ambiental - Mérida - Fase 1
Related public register
30/09/2020 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - AVE MADRID EXTREMADURA - Impacto Ambiental - Cáceres-Talayuela
Related public register
11/12/2020 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - AVE MADRID EXTREMADURA
Other links
Summary sheet
AVE MADRID EXTREMADURA
Data sheet
AVE MADRID EXTREMADURA

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

Related publications