VIENNA SCHOOL PPP CAMPI RAPPACHGASSE AND LANDGUT

Summary sheet
The project concerns the design, construction, financing, operation and maintenance of two school buildings in the 11th and 10th district of Vienna (Austria).The Campus projects Rappachgasse and Landgutgasse form two schools under the BIENE programme developing new education facilities for young people aged 0 to 15 years. It forms part of the Vienna School public private partnership (PPP) programme, which involves the construction of educational facilities by way of the Vienna "Campus " concept, implementing a modern, state-of-the-art pedagogical concept.
The Campus approach foresees the integration of the spaces intended for kindergarten and primary school in order to create parallel and shared learning processes. The architectural design, alongside with the pedagogical framework, is aimed to the integration of pupils with special needs.
The project covers education facilities of a kind, which are not specifically mentioned in the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) Directive 2014/52/EU amending the Directive 2011/92/EU, though the project is covered by Annex II of the Directive in relation to urban development. The EIB's services will verify during appraisal whether an EIA is required by the competent authority. The project will contain new construction of public buildings; therefore, compliance with directive 2010/32/EU on the energy performance in buildings will be verified during the appraisal.
The project is procured as PPP by the City of Vienna. Contracts for the implementation of the project will be tendered in accordance with the relevant applicable EU procurement legislation, Directive 2014/24/EU, where applicable, as well as Directive 89/665/EEC as interpreted by the Court of Justice of the EU, with publication of tender notices in the EU Official Journal, as and where required.
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Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).
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