Search EN menu en EIB GROUP CLIENT PORTAL
Close EIB GROUP CLIENT PORTAL
Search
Search
Results
Top 5 search results See all results Advanced search
Top searches
Most visited pages

VIENNA SCHOOL PPP CAMPI RAPPACHGASSE AND LANDGUT

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 42,880,553.62
Countries
Sector(s)
Austria : € 42,880,553.62
Education : € 42,880,553.62
Signature date(s)
4/05/2021 : € 1,142,801.6
4/05/2021 : € 41,737,752.02
Other links
Related public register
26/06/2021 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - VIENNA SCHOOL PPP CAMPI RAPPACHGASSE AND LANDGUT
Related public register
24/12/2025 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - VIENNA SCHOOL PPP CAMPI RAPPACHGASSE AND LANDGUT
Related EFSI register
19/10/2021 - VIENNA SCHOOL PPP CAMPI RAPPACHGASSE AND LANDGUT

Summary sheet

Release date
24 June 2020
Status
Reference
Signed | 04/05/2021
20190897
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
VIENNA SCHOOL PPP CAMPI RAPPACHGASSE AND LANDGUT
STADT WIEN
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 43 million
EUR 92 million
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

The project concerns the design, construction, financing, operation and maintenance of two school buildings in the 11th and 10th district of Vienna (Austria).The Campus projects Rappachgasse and Landgutgasse form two schools under the BIENE programme developing new education facilities for young people aged 0 to 15 years. It forms part of the Vienna School public private partnership (PPP) programme, which involves the construction of educational facilities by way of the Vienna "Campus " concept, implementing a modern, state-of-the-art pedagogical concept.

The Campus approach foresees the integration of the spaces intended for kindergarten and primary school in order to create parallel and shared learning processes. The architectural design, alongside with the pedagogical framework, is aimed to the integration of pupils with special needs.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

The project covers education facilities of a kind, which are not specifically mentioned in the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) Directive 2014/52/EU amending the Directive 2011/92/EU, though the project is covered by Annex II of the Directive in relation to urban development. The EIB's services will verify during appraisal whether an EIA is required by the competent authority. The project will contain new construction of public buildings; therefore, compliance with directive 2010/32/EU on the energy performance in buildings will be verified during the appraisal.

The project is procured as PPP by the City of Vienna. Contracts for the implementation of the project will be tendered in accordance with the relevant applicable EU procurement legislation, Directive 2014/24/EU, where applicable, as well as Directive 89/665/EEC as interpreted by the Court of Justice of the EU, with publication of tender notices in the EU Official Journal, as and where required.

Related documents
26/06/2021 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - VIENNA SCHOOL PPP CAMPI RAPPACHGASSE AND LANDGUT
24/12/2025 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - VIENNA SCHOOL PPP CAMPI RAPPACHGASSE AND LANDGUT
19/10/2021 - VIENNA SCHOOL PPP CAMPI RAPPACHGASSE AND LANDGUT

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - VIENNA SCHOOL PPP CAMPI RAPPACHGASSE AND LANDGUT
Publication Date
26 Jun 2021
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
140279549
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20190897
Sector(s)
Education
Regions
European Union
Countries
Austria
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - VIENNA SCHOOL PPP CAMPI RAPPACHGASSE AND LANDGUT
Publication Date
24 Dec 2025
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
246908355
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS)
Project Number
20190897
Sector(s)
Education
Regions
European Union
Countries
Austria
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
scoreboard - VIENNA SCHOOL PPP CAMPI RAPPACHGASSE AND LANDGUT
Publication Date
18 Oct 2021
Document Language
English
Main Topic
lending
Document Number
150352252
Document Focus
EFSI legal requirements
Document Type
Scoreboard
Project Number
20190897
Last update
19 Oct 2021
Sector(s)
Education
Countries
Austria
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
26/06/2021 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - VIENNA SCHOOL PPP CAMPI RAPPACHGASSE AND LANDGUT
Related public register
24/12/2025 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - VIENNA SCHOOL PPP CAMPI RAPPACHGASSE AND LANDGUT
Related EFSI register
19/10/2021 - VIENNA SCHOOL PPP CAMPI RAPPACHGASSE AND LANDGUT
Other links
Summary sheet
VIENNA SCHOOL PPP CAMPI RAPPACHGASSE AND LANDGUT
Data sheet
VIENNA SCHOOL PPP CAMPI RAPPACHGASSE AND LANDGUT

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

Related publications