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BAVARIA SOCIAL AND ENERGY EFFICIENT HOUSING

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 100,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Germany : € 100,000,000
Services : € 100,000,000
Signature date(s)
16/12/2020 : € 100,000,000
Other links
Related public register
30/12/2020 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - BAVARIA SOCIAL AND ENERGY EFFICIENT HOUSING
Related public register
24/12/2025 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - BAVARIA SOCIAL AND ENERGY EFFICIENT HOUSING
Related EFSI register
19/12/2020 - BAVARIA SOCIAL AND ENERGY EFFICIENT HOUSING

Summary sheet

Release date
11 January 2021
Status
Reference
Signed | 16/12/2020
20190884
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
BAVARIA SOCIAL AND ENERGY EFFICIENT HOUSING
DAWONIA REAL ESTATE GMBH & CO KG
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 100 million
EUR 338 million
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

Financing of the Promoter's investment into highly energy efficient new buildings and social housing mainly located in Bavaria, Germany.

Financing of the Promoter's investment into nearly zero-energy buildings (NZEBs) and social housing mainly located in Bavaria, Germany.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

This operation intends to bring environmental benefits by supporting investments in energy efficient new residential buildings and building renovation that will result in a decrease of the total energy consumption and an increase the use of renewable energies and thus help to mitigate climate change. Given the scale, location and nature of the individual schemes in built-up urban areas, environmental impact assessments (EIAs), as defined under the EIA Directive 2014/52/EU amending 2011/92/EU, will generally not be required. The Bank will assess the Promoter's capacity and procedures to ensure compliance with national and European regulations.

The Promoter has been assessed by the EIB as being a private company not subject to EU rules on public procurement or concessions. However, if after the project appraisal, the EIB were to conclude that the promoter is after all subject to EU public procurement legislation, then the Bank would require the Promoter to ensure that contracts for the implementation of the project have been tendered in accordance with the relevant applicable EU procurement legislation.

Related documents
30/12/2020 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - BAVARIA SOCIAL AND ENERGY EFFICIENT HOUSING
24/12/2025 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - BAVARIA SOCIAL AND ENERGY EFFICIENT HOUSING
19/12/2020 - BAVARIA SOCIAL AND ENERGY EFFICIENT HOUSING

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - BAVARIA SOCIAL AND ENERGY EFFICIENT HOUSING
Publication Date
30 Dec 2020
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
130585017
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20190884
Sector(s)
Services
Regions
European Union
Countries
Germany
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - BAVARIA SOCIAL AND ENERGY EFFICIENT HOUSING
Publication Date
24 Dec 2025
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
254905597
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS)
Project Number
20190884
Sector(s)
Services
Regions
European Union
Countries
Germany
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
scoreboard - BAVARIA SOCIAL AND ENERGY EFFICIENT HOUSING
Publication Date
18 Dec 2020
Document Language
English
Main Topic
lending
Document Number
136115840
Document Focus
EFSI legal requirements
Document Type
Scoreboard
Project Number
20190884
Last update
19 Dec 2020
Sector(s)
Services
Countries
Germany
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
30/12/2020 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - BAVARIA SOCIAL AND ENERGY EFFICIENT HOUSING
Related public register
24/12/2025 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - BAVARIA SOCIAL AND ENERGY EFFICIENT HOUSING
Related EFSI register
19/12/2020 - BAVARIA SOCIAL AND ENERGY EFFICIENT HOUSING
Other links
Summary sheet
BAVARIA SOCIAL AND ENERGY EFFICIENT HOUSING
Data sheet
BAVARIA SOCIAL AND ENERGY EFFICIENT HOUSING

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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