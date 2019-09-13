PACKHELP (EGFF)

Summary sheet
Packhelp is an online marketplace for custom branded packaging. Packhelp's technology aggregates orders from merchants and connects them to printing houses. This Polish company eliminates logistical and supply chain complexities, bridging the old economy of printing houses with the new realities of e-commerce.
The proposed loan would support Packhelp in scaling its revenues and expanding geographically by investing into research, development and innovation (RDI), including software engineering and the development of digital products out of Poland, as well as into sales and marketing. This facility would allow Packhelp to speed up its investment plans and foster its market penetration, thus also creating new employment in the EU.
The operation concerns the Promoter's investments in technology and product development. Due to the nature of the operation (mainly research and development (R&D) and innovative information technologies, sales and marketing investments), it does not fall under any annexes of the Directive 2014/52/EU amending the EIA Directive 2011/92/EU.
The Promoter has been assessed by the EIB as being a private company not subject to EU rules on public procurement or concessions.
Disclaimer
Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).
Documents
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