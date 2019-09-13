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PACKHELP (EGFF)

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 7,500,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Poland : € 7,500,000
Services : € 7,500,000
Signature date(s)
22/01/2021 : € 3,750,000
22/01/2021 : € 3,750,000
Other links
Related public register
10/03/2021 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - PACKHELP (EGFF)
Related public register
28/11/2024 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - PACKHELP (EGFF)
Related EFSI register
19/08/2020 - EUROPEAN GROWTH FINANCE FACILITY

Summary sheet

Release date
1 February 2021
Status
Reference
Signed | 22/01/2021
20190865
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
PACKHELP (EGFF)
PACKHELP SA
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 8 million
EUR 15 million
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

Packhelp is an online marketplace for custom branded packaging. Packhelp's technology aggregates orders from merchants and connects them to printing houses. This Polish company eliminates logistical and supply chain complexities, bridging the old economy of printing houses with the new realities of e-commerce.

The proposed loan would support Packhelp in scaling its revenues and expanding geographically by investing into research, development and innovation (RDI), including software engineering and the development of digital products out of Poland, as well as into sales and marketing. This facility would allow Packhelp to speed up its investment plans and foster its market penetration, thus also creating new employment in the EU.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

The operation concerns the Promoter's investments in technology and product development. Due to the nature of the operation (mainly research and development (R&D) and innovative information technologies, sales and marketing investments), it does not fall under any annexes of the Directive 2014/52/EU amending the EIA Directive 2011/92/EU.

The Promoter has been assessed by the EIB as being a private company not subject to EU rules on public procurement or concessions.

Related documents
10/03/2021 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - PACKHELP (EGFF)
28/11/2024 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - PACKHELP (EGFF)
19/08/2020 - EUROPEAN GROWTH FINANCE FACILITY

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - PACKHELP (EGFF)
Publication Date
10 Mar 2021
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
125288601
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20190865
Sector(s)
Services
Regions
European Union
Countries
Poland
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - PACKHELP (EGFF)
Publication Date
28 Nov 2024
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
226612220
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS)
Project Number
20190865
Sector(s)
Services
Regions
European Union
Countries
Poland
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
scoreboard - EUROPEAN GROWTH FINANCE FACILITY
Publication Date
13 Sep 2019
Document Language
English
Main Topic
lending
Document Number
122912044
Document Focus
EFSI legal requirements
Document Type
Scoreboard
Project Number
20180667
Last update
19 Aug 2020
Sector(s)
Services
Countries
Bulgaria, Kenya, Ghana, Mexico, Philippines
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
10/03/2021 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - PACKHELP (EGFF)
Related public register
28/11/2024 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - PACKHELP (EGFF)
Related EFSI register
19/08/2020 - EUROPEAN GROWTH FINANCE FACILITY
Other links
Summary sheet
PACKHELP (EGFF)
Data sheet
PACKHELP (EGFF)

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

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Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

Related publications