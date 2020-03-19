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KANPUR METRO PROJECT

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 650,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
India : € 650,000,000
Transport : € 650,000,000
Signature date(s)
29/12/2020 : € 150,000,000
31/08/2020 : € 200,000,000
15/12/2023 : € 300,000,000
Other links
Related public register
27/05/2020 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - KANPUR METRO PROJECT
Related public register
23/07/2020 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - KANPUR METRO PROJECT
Related public register
12/09/2020 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - KANPUR METRO PROJECT - Resettlement Policy Framework
Related public register
07/12/2022 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - KANPUR METRO PROJECT - Social Impact Assessment
Related public register
01/07/2025 - Resettlement Action Plan (RAP) - KANPUR METRO PROJECT - Resettlement Action Plan
Related press
India: Green, safe and affordable public transport for Kanpur as EIB invests €650 million into city metro rail

Summary sheet

Release date
19 March 2020
Status
Reference
Signed | 31/08/2020
20190849
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
KANPUR METRO PROJECT
UTTAR PRADESH METRO RAIL CORPORATION LTD
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 650 million
EUR 1354 million
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

The project concerns is the construction and operation of an urban metro rail transit system in Kanpur, the largest industrial city of Uttar Pradesh. EIB will finance the acquisition of rolling stock and the development of two metro rail corridors with elevated sections, totaling to 32.4 km with 31 stations (of which 19.4 km with 19 stations and 13 km with 12 underground stations).

The new metro will contribute to make Kanpur safer and more business-friendly. By facilitating access to amenities and jobs, this low carbon and climate resilient urban infrastructure will improve the conditions for private sector development, while reducing environmental impact. The project contributes to the two main objectives of the EIB External Mandate: (i) climate change mitigation, by promoting modal shift from road to rail while reducing greenhouse gas emissions, and (ii) social and economic infrastructure development, by contributing to urban development. The project is in line with the EU Country Strategy Paper for India which highlights the infrastructure gap and need to address rising greenhouse gas emissions.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

In India, metro projects do not fall within the scope of the relevant Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) legislation unless the built up area is beyond a defined threshold, in which case the project is subject to screening by the State level Competent Authority. The status of screening, if any, is to be determined during appraisal. The project has in any case been subject to an environmental and social impact assessment. The further steps in assessing and managing environmental risks are to be reviewed during appraisal. Compliance with relevant EIB Social Standards is to be reviewed.

The Bank will require the promoter to ensure that implementation of the project will be done in accordance with the Bank's Guide to Procurement.

Related documents
27/05/2020 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - KANPUR METRO PROJECT
23/07/2020 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - KANPUR METRO PROJECT
12/09/2020 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - KANPUR METRO PROJECT - Resettlement Policy Framework
07/12/2022 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - KANPUR METRO PROJECT - Social Impact Assessment
01/07/2025 - Resettlement Action Plan (RAP) - KANPUR METRO PROJECT - Resettlement Action Plan
Other links
Related press
India: Green, safe and affordable public transport for Kanpur as EIB invests €650 million into city metro rail

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - KANPUR METRO PROJECT
Publication Date
27 May 2020
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
130796761
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20190849
Sector(s)
Transport
Regions
Asia and Latin America
Countries
India
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - KANPUR METRO PROJECT
Publication Date
23 Jul 2020
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
129455212
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20190849
Sector(s)
Transport
Regions
Asia and Latin America
Countries
India
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - KANPUR METRO PROJECT - Resettlement Policy Framework
Publication Date
12 Sep 2020
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
133360870
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20190849
Sector(s)
Transport
Regions
Asia and Latin America
Countries
India
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - KANPUR METRO PROJECT - Social Impact Assessment
Publication Date
7 Dec 2022
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
164984288
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20190849
Sector(s)
Transport
Regions
Asia and Latin America
Countries
India
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Resettlement Action Plan (RAP) - KANPUR METRO PROJECT - Resettlement Action Plan
Publication Date
1 Jul 2025
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
248305941
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Resettlement Action Plan (RAP)
Project Number
20190849
Sector(s)
Transport
Regions
Asia and Latin America
Countries
India
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
27/05/2020 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - KANPUR METRO PROJECT
Related public register
23/07/2020 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - KANPUR METRO PROJECT
Related public register
12/09/2020 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - KANPUR METRO PROJECT - Resettlement Policy Framework
Related public register
07/12/2022 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - KANPUR METRO PROJECT - Social Impact Assessment
Related public register
01/07/2025 - Resettlement Action Plan (RAP) - KANPUR METRO PROJECT - Resettlement Action Plan
Other links
Summary sheet
KANPUR METRO PROJECT
Data sheet
KANPUR METRO PROJECT
Related press
India: Green, safe and affordable public transport for Kanpur as EIB invests €650 million into city metro rail

News & Stories

Link to source
Related press
India: Green, safe and affordable public transport for Kanpur as EIB invests €650 million into city metro rail
Other links
Related public register
27/05/2020 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - KANPUR METRO PROJECT
Related public register
23/07/2020 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - KANPUR METRO PROJECT
Related public register
12/09/2020 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - KANPUR METRO PROJECT - Resettlement Policy Framework
Related public register
07/12/2022 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - KANPUR METRO PROJECT - Social Impact Assessment
Related public register
01/07/2025 - Resettlement Action Plan (RAP) - KANPUR METRO PROJECT - Resettlement Action Plan

Photogallery

he project is the construction and operation of an urban metro rail transit system in Kanpur totaling to 32.4 km with 30 stations in the largest industrial city of Uttar Pradesh, India. The project includes the development of two metro rail corridors with elevated sections (altogether 19.4 km with 18 stations) and underground sections (altogether 13 km with 12 stations) as well as acquisition of rolling stock.
KANPUR METRO PROJECT
©UPMRCL
he project is the construction and operation of an urban metro rail transit system in Kanpur totaling to 32.4 km with 30 stations in the largest industrial city of Uttar Pradesh, India. The project includes the development of two metro rail corridors with elevated sections (altogether 19.4 km with 18 stations) and underground sections (altogether 13 km with 12 stations) as well as acquisition of rolling stock.
KANPUR METRO PROJECT
©UPMRCL
he project is the construction and operation of an urban metro rail transit system in Kanpur totaling to 32.4 km with 30 stations in the largest industrial city of Uttar Pradesh, India. The project includes the development of two metro rail corridors with elevated sections (altogether 19.4 km with 18 stations) and underground sections (altogether 13 km with 12 stations) as well as acquisition of rolling stock.
KANPUR METRO PROJECT
©UPMRCL

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

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Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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