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COVESTRO CIRCULAR ECONOMY RDI

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 225,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Germany : € 202,500,000
Industry : € 225,000,000
Signature date(s)
20/03/2020 : € 22,500,000
20/03/2020 : € 202,500,000
Other links
Related public register
02/04/2020 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - COVESTRO CIRCULAR ECONOMY RDI
Related public register
21/12/2023 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - COVESTRO CIRCULAR ECONOMY RDI
Related press
Germany: Covestro signs EUR 225 million loan facility with EIB for R&D activities

Summary sheet

Release date
23 March 2020
Status
Reference
Signed | 20/03/2020
20190757
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
COVESTRO CIRCULAR ECONOMY RDI
COVESTRO AG
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 225 million
EUR 500 million
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

The project will finance the promoter's RDI programme for the period 2020-2022. Investments will support the transition towards circular low fossil carbon polymers to produce high performance durable plastics and elastomers.

The EIB financing will support the development of the promoter's circular economy program for the upcoming 3 years. The promoter intends to develop new technologies with the purpose to move away from fossil resources in its production, and use raw materials from renewable/secondary sources, such as plastics waste, biomass and CO2.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

The project includes RDI activities that are not specifically mentioned under the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) Directive and that will be carried out in existing facilities without changing their already authorised scope. The project will therefore not require an EIA under the directive 2014/52/EU amending directive 2011/92/EU.

The promoter has been assessed by EIB as being a private company not operating in the utilities sector and not having a status of a contracting entity, thus not being subject to EU rules on public procurement.

Related documents
02/04/2020 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - COVESTRO CIRCULAR ECONOMY RDI
21/12/2023 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - COVESTRO CIRCULAR ECONOMY RDI
Other links
Related press
Germany: Covestro signs EUR 225 million loan facility with EIB for R&D activities

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - COVESTRO CIRCULAR ECONOMY RDI
Publication Date
2 Apr 2020
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
125593247
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20190757
Sector(s)
Industry
Regions
European Union
Countries
Germany
EU Countries
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - COVESTRO CIRCULAR ECONOMY RDI
Publication Date
21 Dec 2023
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
173734172
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS)
Project Number
20190757
Sector(s)
Industry
Regions
European Union
Countries
Germany
EU Countries
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
02/04/2020 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - COVESTRO CIRCULAR ECONOMY RDI
Related public register
21/12/2023 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - COVESTRO CIRCULAR ECONOMY RDI
Other links
Summary sheet
COVESTRO CIRCULAR ECONOMY RDI
Data sheet
COVESTRO CIRCULAR ECONOMY RDI
Related press
Germany: Covestro signs EUR 225 million loan facility with EIB for R&D activities

News & Stories

Link to source
Related press
Germany: Covestro signs EUR 225 million loan facility with EIB for R&D activities
Other links
Related public register
02/04/2020 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - COVESTRO CIRCULAR ECONOMY RDI
Related public register
21/12/2023 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - COVESTRO CIRCULAR ECONOMY RDI

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

Related publications