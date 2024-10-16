Search EN menu en EIB GROUP CLIENT PORTAL
Close EIB GROUP CLIENT PORTAL
Search
Search
Results
Top 5 search results See all results Advanced search
Top searches
Most visited pages

DARS - NOVO MESTO EASTERN BYPASS

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 120,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Slovenia : € 120,000,000
Transport : € 120,000,000
Signature date(s)
10/04/2025 : € 120,000,000
Other links
Related public register
14/09/2024 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - DARS - NOVO MESTO EASTERN BYPASS - POROČILO O VPLIVIH NA OKOLJE ZA IZGRADNJO DRŽAVNE CESTE NOVO MESTO – PRIKLJUČEK MALINE 3. RAZVOJNA OS – JUŽNI DEL PRVI DEL: ETAPA 1 IN 2, OD PRIKLJUČKA NM – VZHOD DO PRIKLJUČKA OSREDEK
Related public register
14/09/2024 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - DARS - NOVO MESTO EASTERN BYPASS - DODATEK ZA PRESOJO SPREJEMLJIVOSTI VPLIVOV IZGRADNJE IZGRADNJO DRŽAVNE CESTE NOVO MESTO – PRIKLJUČEK MALINE 3. RAZVOJNA OS – JUŽNI DEL PRVI DEL: ETAPA 1 IN 2, OD PRIKLJUČKA NM – VZHOD DO PRIKLJUČKA OSREDEK NA VARO
Related public register
25/10/2024 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - DARS - NOVO MESTO EASTERN BYPASS

Summary sheet

Release date
25 September 2023
Status
Reference
Signed | 10/04/2025
20190720
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
DARS - NOVO MESTO EASTERN BYPASS
DRUZBA ZA AVTOCESTE V REPUBLIKI SLOVENIJI DD
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 120 million
EUR 240 million
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

The project will finance the construction of a 9.8 km dual carriageway expressway and eastern bypass of the city of Novo Mesto, in southern Slovenia, from the junction with the A2 motorway in the north to Poganci in the south.

The aim is to alleviate traffic congestion in the city centre, thereby improve urban mobility, road safety and air quality in Novo Mesto. It will also foster further economic development in and around Novo Mesto and the connection with Croatia.

Additionality and Impact

The contribution of the Project to EU policy is expected to be high as it will improve both urban and regional connectivity. The Project is part of the Slovenian Operational Programme of the EU Cohesion Policy, 2014- 2020 and 2021-2027 (under the priority axis no. 2.7, Infrastructure Development and Promotion of Sustainable Mobility). The Project completes the city's Eastern bypass, is part of the TEN-T comprehensive network and connects to the TEN-T core corridor Ljubljana-Zagreb.

The Project will improve territorial cohesion and intermodal connectivity, thereby contributing to modal rebalancing and congestion relief in Novo Mesto, and is well-integrated into the city's sustainable urban mobility plan. 


The Bank has an extensive experience with DARS, the Borrower and Promoter, having financed eleven projects with DARS over the last 30 years.


In terms of EIB contribution to the Project, firstly JASPERS provided technical advice for Project preparation at various levels, including the review of feasibility studies, environment impact assessment and appropriate assessment and other supporting information. Furthermore, discussions with the Bank's services during pre-appraisal resulted in an improvement of the quality of Project design and a better integration of the Project into the urban mobility strategy of Novo Mesto.


In financial terms, the EIB offering a non State-guarantee loan (as opposed to commercial lenders) may provide significant benefit to DARS.


Environmental aspects
Procurement

The project, which is well-integrated into the city's sustainable urban mobility plan, is included in the Transport Development Strategy of the Republic of Slovenia, for which a Strategic Environmental Assessment (SEA) has been carried out. The Ministry of the Environment and Spatial Planning issued the SEA Decision No. 35409-24/2012/74, dated 21 July 2015.

The operation is considered a public sector operation, and the works will be tendered under open procedure.

Milestone
Under appraisal
Approved
Signed
16 October 2024
10 April 2025
Related documents
14/09/2024 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - DARS - NOVO MESTO EASTERN BYPASS - POROČILO O VPLIVIH NA OKOLJE ZA IZGRADNJO DRŽAVNE CESTE NOVO MESTO – PRIKLJUČEK MALINE 3. RAZVOJNA OS – JUŽNI DEL PRVI DEL: ETAPA 1 IN 2, OD PRIKLJUČKA NM – VZHOD DO PRIKLJUČKA OSREDEK
14/09/2024 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - DARS - NOVO MESTO EASTERN BYPASS - DODATEK ZA PRESOJO SPREJEMLJIVOSTI VPLIVOV IZGRADNJE IZGRADNJO DRŽAVNE CESTE NOVO MESTO – PRIKLJUČEK MALINE 3. RAZVOJNA OS – JUŽNI DEL PRVI DEL: ETAPA 1 IN 2, OD PRIKLJUČKA NM – VZHOD DO PRIKLJUČKA OSREDEK NA VARO
25/10/2024 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - DARS - NOVO MESTO EASTERN BYPASS

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - DARS - NOVO MESTO EASTERN BYPASS - POROČILO O VPLIVIH NA OKOLJE ZA IZGRADNJO DRŽAVNE CESTE NOVO MESTO – PRIKLJUČEK MALINE 3. RAZVOJNA OS – JUŽNI DEL PRVI DEL: ETAPA 1 IN 2, OD PRIKLJUČKA NM – VZHOD DO PRIKLJUČKA OSREDEK
Publication Date
14 Sep 2024
Document language
Slovenian
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
151281542
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20190720
Sector(s)
Transport
Regions
European Union
Countries
Slovenia
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - DARS - NOVO MESTO EASTERN BYPASS - DODATEK ZA PRESOJO SPREJEMLJIVOSTI VPLIVOV IZGRADNJE IZGRADNJO DRŽAVNE CESTE NOVO MESTO – PRIKLJUČEK MALINE 3. RAZVOJNA OS – JUŽNI DEL PRVI DEL: ETAPA 1 IN 2, OD PRIKLJUČKA NM – VZHOD DO PRIKLJUČKA OSREDEK NA VARO
Publication Date
14 Sep 2024
Document language
Slovenian
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
151283741
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20190720
Sector(s)
Transport
Regions
European Union
Countries
Slovenia
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - DARS - NOVO MESTO EASTERN BYPASS
Publication Date
25 Oct 2024
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
169046139
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20190720
Sector(s)
Transport
Regions
European Union
Countries
Slovenia
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
14/09/2024 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - DARS - NOVO MESTO EASTERN BYPASS - POROČILO O VPLIVIH NA OKOLJE ZA IZGRADNJO DRŽAVNE CESTE NOVO MESTO – PRIKLJUČEK MALINE 3. RAZVOJNA OS – JUŽNI DEL PRVI DEL: ETAPA 1 IN 2, OD PRIKLJUČKA NM – VZHOD DO PRIKLJUČKA OSREDEK
Related public register
14/09/2024 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - DARS - NOVO MESTO EASTERN BYPASS - DODATEK ZA PRESOJO SPREJEMLJIVOSTI VPLIVOV IZGRADNJE IZGRADNJO DRŽAVNE CESTE NOVO MESTO – PRIKLJUČEK MALINE 3. RAZVOJNA OS – JUŽNI DEL PRVI DEL: ETAPA 1 IN 2, OD PRIKLJUČKA NM – VZHOD DO PRIKLJUČKA OSREDEK NA VARO
Related public register
25/10/2024 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - DARS - NOVO MESTO EASTERN BYPASS
Other links
Summary sheet
DARS - NOVO MESTO EASTERN BYPASS
Data sheet
DARS - NOVO MESTO EASTERN BYPASS

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

Related publications