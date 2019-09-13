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IDNOW (EGFF)

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 15,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Germany : € 15,000,000
Services : € 15,000,000
Signature date(s)
3/12/2020 : € 7,500,000
3/12/2020 : € 7,500,000
Other links
Related public register
26/01/2021 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - IDNOW (EGFF)
Related EFSI register
19/08/2020 - EUROPEAN GROWTH FINANCE FACILITY
Related press
Germany: EIB provides €15 million of funding to IDnow

Summary sheet

Release date
11 January 2021
Status
Reference
Signed | 03/12/2020
20190650
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
IDNOW (EGFF)
IDNOW GMBH
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 15 million
EUR 48 million
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

IDnow provides remote secure auto and video identification and electronic signature services. This enables companies to acquire customers and manage transactions faster and easier, while complying with regulations such as Know Your Client (KYC) and Anti-Money Laundering (AML). The investment will primarily support research and development (R&D) activities as well as the international growth of the company.

IDnow is an innovative growth stage company, which plans to scale up its activity by reaching new clients and continuously improving its technology and solutions. The EIB financing will support the company in its R&D investments as well as its international expansion.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

The project activities do not fall under the Annexes I or II of the EU Directive 2014/52/EU amending the EIA Directive 2011/92/EU. The project will be carried out in existing facilities, already authorised, that will not change their scope due to the project. As such, the project activities are not subject to a mandatory environmental impact assessment (EIA).

The Promoter is a private company not operating in the utilities sector and not having the status of a contracting entity, and thus is not subject to EU rules on public procurement. Under these conditions, the procurement procedures followed by the Promoter are suitable for the project.

Related documents
26/01/2021 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - IDNOW (EGFF)
19/08/2020 - EUROPEAN GROWTH FINANCE FACILITY
Other links
Related press
Germany: EIB provides €15 million of funding to IDnow

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - IDNOW (EGFF)
Publication Date
26 Jan 2021
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
123926872
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20190650
Sector(s)
Services
Regions
European Union
Countries
Germany
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
scoreboard - EUROPEAN GROWTH FINANCE FACILITY
Publication Date
13 Sep 2019
Document Language
English
Main Topic
lending
Document Number
122912044
Document Focus
EFSI legal requirements
Document Type
Scoreboard
Project Number
20180667
Last update
19 Aug 2020
Sector(s)
Services
Countries
Bulgaria, Kenya, Ghana, Mexico, Philippines
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
26/01/2021 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - IDNOW (EGFF)
Related EFSI register
19/08/2020 - EUROPEAN GROWTH FINANCE FACILITY
Other links
Summary sheet
IDNOW (EGFF)
Data sheet
IDNOW (EGFF)
Related press
Germany: EIB provides €15 million of funding to IDnow

News & Stories

Link to source
Related press
Germany: EIB provides €15 million of funding to IDnow
Other links
Related public register
26/01/2021 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - IDNOW (EGFF)
Related EFSI register
19/08/2020 - EUROPEAN GROWTH FINANCE FACILITY

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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