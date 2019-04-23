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SIPCAM OXON AGRI-PRODUCTS DEVELOPMENT R&D

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 35,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Italy : € 35,000,000
Industry : € 35,000,000
Signature date(s)
1/12/2020 : € 35,000,000
Other links
Related public register
10/12/2020 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - SIPCAM OXON AGRI-PRODUCTS DEVELOPMENT R&D
Related public register
30/12/2024 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - SIPCAM OXON AGRI-PRODUCTS DEVELOPMENT R&D
Related EFSI register
21/12/2019 - AGRICULTURE AND BIOECONOMY PROGRAM LOAN II
Parent project
AGRICULTURE AND BIOECONOMY PROGRAM LOAN II

Summary sheet

Release date
30 September 2020
Status
Reference
Signed | 01/12/2020
20190645
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
SIPCAM OXON AGRI-PRODUCTS DEVELOPMENT R&D
SIPCAM OXON SPA
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 35 million
EUR 74 million
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

Financing of the Promoter's research and development (R&D) programme for the period 2020-2023.

The project aims at supporting the Promoter's investments in research, development and innovation (RDI) for the development of new agrochemical formulations and alternative crop protection strategies.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

Due to the technical characteristics of the foreseen investments (RDI investments within existing fully equipped facilities), it is not expected that the competent authorities will conclude that a significant modification of the environmental, nor operational permits triggering complementary assessments under the provisions of the EIA according to EU Directive 2014/52/EU amending Directive 2011/92/EU are required. If successful, the newly developed products are expected to reduce the environmental footprint and contribute to more sustainable agriculture. The RDI activities are aimed at developing plant protection solutions that reduce the environmental footprint derived from their use. The Group has strong environmental and social awareness and high levels of conformity and performance excellence. All its production facilities follow stringent EU and national member state standards. The Italian industrial sites have been certified with Quality Management (ISO 9001:2015), Environmental Management (UNI EN ISO 14001: 2015) - Occupational Health and Safety Management (OHSAS 18001:2007) and Management of Safety in Plants with a High Accident Risk (UNI 10617).

The Promoter has been assessed by the EIB as being a private company not subject to EU rules on public procurement or concessions. However, if after the project appraisal, the EIB were to conclude that the Promoter is after all subject to EU public procurement legislation, Directive 2014/24/EU, then the Bank would require that the Promoter ensure that contracts for the implementation of the project will be tendered in accordance with the relevant applicable EU procurement legislation Directive 2014/24/EU, as well as Directive 89/665/EEC, as interpreted by the Court of Justice of the EU, with publication of tender notices in the Official Journal of the EU, as and where required.

Related documents
10/12/2020 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - SIPCAM OXON AGRI-PRODUCTS DEVELOPMENT R&D
30/12/2024 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - SIPCAM OXON AGRI-PRODUCTS DEVELOPMENT R&D
21/12/2019 - AGRICULTURE AND BIOECONOMY PROGRAM LOAN II
Related projects
Parent project
AGRICULTURE AND BIOECONOMY PROGRAM LOAN II

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - SIPCAM OXON AGRI-PRODUCTS DEVELOPMENT R&D
Publication Date
10 Dec 2020
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
131963063
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20190645
Sector(s)
Industry
Regions
European Union
Countries
Italy
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - SIPCAM OXON AGRI-PRODUCTS DEVELOPMENT R&D
Publication Date
30 Dec 2024
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
238624216
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS)
Project Number
20190645
Sector(s)
Industry
Regions
European Union
Countries
Italy
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
scoreboard - AGRICULTURE AND BIOECONOMY PROGRAM LOAN II
Publication Date
20 Dec 2019
Document Language
English
Main Topic
lending
Document Number
125675780
Document Focus
EFSI legal requirements
Document Type
Scoreboard
Project Number
20190423
Last update
21 Dec 2019
Sector(s)
Agriculture, fisheries, forestry, Industry, Energy
Countries
EU Countries
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
10/12/2020 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - SIPCAM OXON AGRI-PRODUCTS DEVELOPMENT R&D
Related public register
30/12/2024 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - SIPCAM OXON AGRI-PRODUCTS DEVELOPMENT R&D
Related EFSI register
21/12/2019 - AGRICULTURE AND BIOECONOMY PROGRAM LOAN II
Other links
Summary sheet
SIPCAM OXON AGRI-PRODUCTS DEVELOPMENT R&D
Data sheet
SIPCAM OXON AGRI-PRODUCTS DEVELOPMENT R&D
Parent project
AGRICULTURE AND BIOECONOMY PROGRAM LOAN II

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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