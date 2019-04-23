SIPCAM OXON AGRI-PRODUCTS DEVELOPMENT R&D

Summary sheet
Financing of the Promoter's research and development (R&D) programme for the period 2020-2023.
The project aims at supporting the Promoter's investments in research, development and innovation (RDI) for the development of new agrochemical formulations and alternative crop protection strategies.
Due to the technical characteristics of the foreseen investments (RDI investments within existing fully equipped facilities), it is not expected that the competent authorities will conclude that a significant modification of the environmental, nor operational permits triggering complementary assessments under the provisions of the EIA according to EU Directive 2014/52/EU amending Directive 2011/92/EU are required. If successful, the newly developed products are expected to reduce the environmental footprint and contribute to more sustainable agriculture. The RDI activities are aimed at developing plant protection solutions that reduce the environmental footprint derived from their use. The Group has strong environmental and social awareness and high levels of conformity and performance excellence. All its production facilities follow stringent EU and national member state standards. The Italian industrial sites have been certified with Quality Management (ISO 9001:2015), Environmental Management (UNI EN ISO 14001: 2015) - Occupational Health and Safety Management (OHSAS 18001:2007) and Management of Safety in Plants with a High Accident Risk (UNI 10617).
The Promoter has been assessed by the EIB as being a private company not subject to EU rules on public procurement or concessions. However, if after the project appraisal, the EIB were to conclude that the Promoter is after all subject to EU public procurement legislation, Directive 2014/24/EU, then the Bank would require that the Promoter ensure that contracts for the implementation of the project will be tendered in accordance with the relevant applicable EU procurement legislation Directive 2014/24/EU, as well as Directive 89/665/EEC, as interpreted by the Court of Justice of the EU, with publication of tender notices in the Official Journal of the EU, as and where required.
Disclaimer
Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).
Documents
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