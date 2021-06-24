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VENTE-PRIVEE DIGITALISATION INVESTMENT PROGRAMME

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 80,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
France : € 80,000,000
Services : € 80,000,000
Signature date(s)
24/06/2021 : € 80,000,000
Other links
Related public register
10/08/2021 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - VENTE-PRIVEE DIGITALISATION INVESTMENT PROGRAMME
Related press
France: EIB lends EUR 80m to Veepee (Vente-Privée.com) to support its sustainable strategy of digital transformation and innovation

Summary sheet

Release date
8 July 2021
Status
Reference
Signed | 24/06/2021
20190544
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
VENTE-PRIVEE DIGITALISATION INVESTMENT PROGRAMME
VENTE-PRIVEE.COM SA
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 80 million
EUR 181 million
Location
Sector(s)
  • Services - Wholesale and retail trade; repair of motor vehicles and motorcycles
Description
Objectives

The project concerns the Promoter's investments aiming at expanding and improving its legacy digital platform through deploying new and more efficient technologies across its services, aiming at enhancing customer experience for its members (i.e. consumers) and brands, improving operational performance and achieving cost synergies. The activities will take place primarily in the Promoter's technical centres in France between 2020 and 2023.

The project concerns the Promoter's transformative investments that shall help the company maintain its competitive edge and deliver best-in-class industry standards and which cover the sales processes (new automated sales creation flow, order pipe, flexible warehouse allocation, intelligent reporting, setting up a European-wide marketplace), back-office processes (stock management, supply chain integration), seamless integration of different sales channels, logistics processes, and the information technology (IT) systems that support the above, including enterprise resource planning (ERP) systems.

Additionality and Impact

The financing of this project supports development and innovation activities which generate positive knowledge and technology externalities through the creation of innovative processes, products or services and through skills development and upgrading. It addresses the market failure of imperfect competition, as it contributes to expanding the competitive space for new product technologies and helps to mitigate the competitive disadvantage of companies with outdated digital technologies in online services. In addition the activities are expected to involve a number of expert companies and subcontractors in Europe, thus facilitating the accumulation and diffusion of knowledge within the European industry. The project has also some positive sustainability impacts mainly in terms of improvement of energy efficiency and CO2 footprint through the consolidation of IT and logistics infrastructures and through the development of customer-to-customer and second-hand sales channels, which facilitate the expansion of circular economy concepts in the sector.

The promoter has well-established ICT and digitalisation capacities and well-structured development practices.Investments in digital transformation are aligned with EU policy objectives (e.g. Digital Agenda, Horizon 2020 focus area "Digitising and transforming European industry and services") and are key to strengthening the competitiveness of the sector. The project contributes to the Bank's Policy objective "Innovation and Skills".
EIB's involvement provides a highly flexible financial product to the borrower, allowing it to diversify its financing sources, lengthen its average debt maturity and strengthen its overall financial position. It also provides a signaling effect on the soundness and quality of the project, facilitating funding from commercial banks.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

The development, implementation and deployment of IT systems is not covered by EIA Directive 2014/52/EU amending the Directive 2011/92/EU. In addition, the project activities are expected to be carried out in existing facilities that are already used for the same purposes and that are not expected to change their scope due to the project. Further details will be analysed during the due diligence.

The Promoter has been assessed by the EIB as being a private company not subject to EU rules on public procurement or concessions. However, if at the project appraisal, the EIB were to conclude that the Promoter is subject to the EU public procurement legislation then the Bank would duly inform the Commission Services and would require the Promoter to apply those rules.

Related documents
10/08/2021 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - VENTE-PRIVEE DIGITALISATION INVESTMENT PROGRAMME
Other links
Related press
France: EIB lends EUR 80m to Veepee (Vente-Privée.com) to support its sustainable strategy of digital transformation and innovation

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - VENTE-PRIVEE DIGITALISATION INVESTMENT PROGRAMME
Publication Date
10 Aug 2021
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
134808996
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20190544
Sector(s)
Services
Regions
European Union
Countries
France
Spain
Belgium
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
10/08/2021 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - VENTE-PRIVEE DIGITALISATION INVESTMENT PROGRAMME
Other links
Summary sheet
VENTE-PRIVEE DIGITALISATION INVESTMENT PROGRAMME
Data sheet
VENTE-PRIVEE DIGITALISATION INVESTMENT PROGRAMME
Related press
France: EIB lends EUR 80m to Veepee (Vente-Privée.com) to support its sustainable strategy of digital transformation and innovation

News & Stories

Link to source
Related press
France: EIB lends EUR 80m to Veepee (Vente-Privée.com) to support its sustainable strategy of digital transformation and innovation
Other links
Related public register
10/08/2021 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - VENTE-PRIVEE DIGITALISATION INVESTMENT PROGRAMME

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

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Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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