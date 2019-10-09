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BANCOLDEX PRIVATE SECTOR SUPPORT

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 135,171,668.03
Countries
Sector(s)
Colombia : € 135,171,668.03
Credit lines : € 135,171,668.03
Signature date(s)
20/12/2019 : € 135,171,668.03
Other links
Related press
Colombia: EU bank and Bancóldex foster consolidation and stabilisation of peace through enterprise development

Summary sheet

Release date
9 October 2019
Status
Reference
Signed | 20/12/2019
20190498
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
BANCOLDEX PRIVATE SECTOR SUPPORT
ACCEPTABLE BANK(S)
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
USD 150 million (EUR 136 million)
not applicable
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

The project operation consists in a loan to Bancoldex to be directly onlent or channelled through Financial Intermediaries (FIs) to private sector final beneficiaries based in the areas classified by the Colombian Government as 'stabilisation areas' (meaning areas which were highly affected by the armed paramilitary and guerrilla conflict).

The loan is expected to support private sector operations in a wide range of sectors. The EIB funds will be dedicated to finance exclusively projects in areas related to the successful implementation of the peace process in Colombia, which will be defined by the Government of Colombia. By on-lending to private sector enterprises, particularly in the sensitive areas defined by the Government, the EIB and Bancoldex will contribute to the development of private sector initiatives offering the possibility of an inclusive growth, job creation and poverty reduction for the population of these regions.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

The EIB will require the intermediary institution to take all the requisite measures to ensure that the procedures carried out by the final beneficiaries for the sub-projects receiving EIB financing will comply with national legislation and the ElB's Environmental and Social Standards.

The EIB will require the intermediary institution to take all the requisite measures to ensure that any procurement procedures carried out by the final beneficiaries for the sub-projects that the Bank finances are in accordance with the EIB Guide to Procurement.

Under ELM Guarantee

This operation is covered by the ELM Guarantee.

Other links
Related press
Colombia: EU bank and Bancóldex foster consolidation and stabilisation of peace through enterprise development

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

News & Stories

Link to source
Related press
Colombia: EU bank and Bancóldex foster consolidation and stabilisation of peace through enterprise development
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General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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