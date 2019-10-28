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AGRICOVER LOAN FOR SMES II

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 15,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Romania : € 15,000,000
Credit lines : € 15,000,000
Signature date(s)
11/05/2020 : € 7,500,000
9/07/2021 : € 7,500,000
Other links
Related EFSI register
17/03/2020 - AGRICOVER LOAN FOR SMES II
Related press
Romania: EIB and EBRD make €12.5 million of new funds available to farmers
Related press
Romania: Agricover Credit NFI Romania - EIB make €7.5 million of new funds available to agricultural SMEs

Summary sheet

Release date
28 October 2019
Status
Reference
Signed | 11/05/2020
20190478
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
AGRICOVER LOAN FOR SMES II
AGRICOVER CREDIT IFN SA
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 15 million
not applicable
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

The project consists of an additional operation with a Financial Intermediary serving in the agricultural finance industry.

The aim is to improve access to finance for SMEs operating in the agricultural sector. The operation will target EFSI eligibility.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

Final beneficiaries will be requested to comply with applicable national and EU legislation, as appropriate.

Final beneficiaries will be requested to comply with applicable national and EU legislation, as appropriate.

Related documents
17/03/2020 - AGRICOVER LOAN FOR SMES II
Other links
Related press
Romania: EIB and EBRD make €12.5 million of new funds available to farmers
Related press
Romania: Agricover Credit NFI Romania - EIB make €7.5 million of new funds available to agricultural SMEs

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

scoreboard - AGRICOVER LOAN FOR SMES II
Publication Date
17 Mar 2020
Document Language
English
Main Topic
lending
Document Number
129134461
Document Focus
EFSI legal requirements
Document Type
Scoreboard
Project Number
20190478
Last update
17 Mar 2020
Sector(s)
Credit lines
Countries
Romania
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related EFSI register
17/03/2020 - AGRICOVER LOAN FOR SMES II
Other links
Summary sheet
AGRICOVER LOAN FOR SMES II
Data sheet
AGRICOVER LOAN FOR SMES II
Related press
Romania: EIB and EBRD make €12.5 million of new funds available to farmers
Related press
Romania: Agricover Credit NFI Romania - EIB make €7.5 million of new funds available to agricultural SMEs

News & Stories

Link to source
Related press
Romania: EIB and EBRD make €12.5 million of new funds available to farmers
Related press
Romania: Agricover Credit NFI Romania - EIB make €7.5 million of new funds available to agricultural SMEs
Other links
Related EFSI register
17/03/2020 - AGRICOVER LOAN FOR SMES II

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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