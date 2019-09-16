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BLUE ORCHARD RESILIENCE FUND

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 22,528,611.34
Sector(s)
Services : € 22,528,611.34
Signature date(s)
20/12/2019 : € 22,528,611.34
Other links
Related public register
14/01/2020 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - BLUE ORCHARD RESILIENCE FUND
Related public register
30/12/2025 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - BLUE ORCHARD RESILIENCE FUND

Summary sheet

Release date
16 September 2019
Status
Reference
Signed | 20/12/2019
20190467
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
BLUE ORCHARD RESILIENCE FUND
BLUEORCHARD ASSET MANAGEMENT (LUXEMBOURG) SA
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
USD 25 million (EUR 23 million)
USD 100 million (EUR 91 million)
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

The project consists of an equity participation of up to USD 25 m in Blue Orchard InsuResilience Investment Equity Sub-Fund, targeting climate change adaptation and resilience high growth innovative companies operating in the insurance industry. To this end, the Fund will invest in both insurers that invest in and make use of technology and digital technology companies developing solutions for the insurance industry (so-called Insuretech). The Fund will target investments in key countries in Africa, Asia and Latin America.

The Fund will invest growth equity in private companies and insurance companies, frequently with an important technology component, that provide data, tech-enabled services and products to manage the risks and impacts being amplified by climate change. These services and products are needed to build out the necessary infrastructure so that vulnerable populations and companies have the ability to protect themselves and take adaptation and resilience requirements into account as part of their investment decisions.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

It will be ensured that the project meets the EIB social and environmental standards. It has to be noted that Blue Orchard has become very experienced in environmental, social and governance procedures due its strong relationships with other development finance institutions.

N/A

Comments

Under appraisal

Related documents
14/01/2020 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - BLUE ORCHARD RESILIENCE FUND
30/12/2025 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - BLUE ORCHARD RESILIENCE FUND
Other links

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - BLUE ORCHARD RESILIENCE FUND
Publication Date
14 Jan 2020
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
94893606
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20190467
Sector(s)
Services
Regions
Africa, Caribbean, Pacific countries + OCT
Asia and Latin America
Countries
Regional - Africa
Regional - Asia
Regional - Latin America
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - BLUE ORCHARD RESILIENCE FUND
Publication Date
30 Dec 2025
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
254436022
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS)
Project Number
20190467
Sector(s)
Services
Regions
Africa, Caribbean, Pacific countries + OCT
Asia and Latin America
Countries
Regional - Africa
Regional - Asia
Regional - Latin America
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
14/01/2020 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - BLUE ORCHARD RESILIENCE FUND
Related public register
30/12/2025 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - BLUE ORCHARD RESILIENCE FUND
Other links
Summary sheet
BLUE ORCHARD RESILIENCE FUND
Data sheet
BLUE ORCHARD RESILIENCE FUND

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

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Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

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The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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