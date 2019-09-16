BLUE ORCHARD RESILIENCE FUND

Signature(s)
Summary sheet
- Services - Financial and insurance activities
The project consists of an equity participation of up to USD 25 m in Blue Orchard InsuResilience Investment Equity Sub-Fund, targeting climate change adaptation and resilience high growth innovative companies operating in the insurance industry. To this end, the Fund will invest in both insurers that invest in and make use of technology and digital technology companies developing solutions for the insurance industry (so-called Insuretech). The Fund will target investments in key countries in Africa, Asia and Latin America.
The Fund will invest growth equity in private companies and insurance companies, frequently with an important technology component, that provide data, tech-enabled services and products to manage the risks and impacts being amplified by climate change. These services and products are needed to build out the necessary infrastructure so that vulnerable populations and companies have the ability to protect themselves and take adaptation and resilience requirements into account as part of their investment decisions.
It will be ensured that the project meets the EIB social and environmental standards. It has to be noted that Blue Orchard has become very experienced in environmental, social and governance procedures due its strong relationships with other development finance institutions.
N/A
Under appraisal
Disclaimer
Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).
Documents
General enquiries and comments
The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.
Media enquiries
Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.
Complaints mechanism
Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.
Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption
The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.