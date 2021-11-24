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MIDDLE EAST VENTURE FUND IV (MEVF IV)

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 20,096,244.57
Sector(s)
Services : € 20,096,244.57
Signature date(s)
19/12/2022 : € 20,096,244.57
Other links
Related public register
06/10/2022 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - MIDDLE EAST VENTURE FUND IV (MEVF IV)
Related story
Silicon Valley in the Middle East
Parent project
ERI RISK CAPITAL FACILITY

Summary sheet

Release date
24 November 2021
Status
Reference
Signed | 19/12/2022
20190454
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
MIDDLE EAST VENTURE FUND IV (MEVF IV)
ACCEPTABLE CORPORATE(S)
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 20 million
EUR 96 million
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

The proposed operation concerns a participation in Middle East Venture Fund IV (the "Fund"), a closed-end venture capital fund focusing on start-ups active in the digital and technology sectors in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region.

The Fund will focus on start-ups with high growth potential and support them in growing from Seed stage to Series A, Series B, with the objective of becoming national and regional champions. Through its investments, the Fund is expected to contribute to several Sustainable Development Goals including SDG 5 (Gender Equality), SDG 8 (Decent Work and Economic Growth) and SDG 9 (Industry, Innovation and Infrastructure).

Additionality and Impact

This operation will contribute to the growth the Venture Capital ("VC") market in the Middle East North Africa ("MENA") region, which still lags in terms of total funding as a ratio to GDP compared to established countries (in 2019 this ratio was at 0.03% in the MENA region compared to 0.63% in the US, 0.35% in India and 0.23 in China). Founded in 2010 and with a proven track record, the fund manager is uniquely positioned to deploy the intended investment strategy. It has showed it could support regional and world champions such as Anghami, the MENA replica of the music streaming application Spotify.

 

The EU has the ambition to address the digital divide in partner

countries including the Neighbourhood Countries and Africa. In March 2021, 25

Member States signed the European Gateway Ministerial Declaration to support

the connectivity between the EU and its international partners. The project

supports Europe's ambitions to encourage the region's transition to a digital

economy. 

 

EIB as anchor investor has been able to contribute to the

structuring of this investment proposal raising standards and thus the Fund

Manager is now better positioned to attract international reputable private and

public investors for the long-term.



Environmental aspects
Procurement

The Fund's operational guidelines provide for environmental and social due diligence of investee companies according to guidelines acceptable to the EIB.

N/A

Related documents
06/10/2022 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - MIDDLE EAST VENTURE FUND IV (MEVF IV)
Related projects
Parent project
ERI RISK CAPITAL FACILITY
Other links

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - MIDDLE EAST VENTURE FUND IV (MEVF IV)
Publication Date
6 Oct 2022
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
123603799
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20190454
Sector(s)
Services
Regions
Mediterranean countries
Countries
Mediterranean Countries
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
06/10/2022 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - MIDDLE EAST VENTURE FUND IV (MEVF IV)
Other links
Summary sheet
MIDDLE EAST VENTURE FUND IV (MEVF IV)
Data sheet
MIDDLE EAST VENTURE FUND IV (MEVF IV)
Related story
Silicon Valley in the Middle East
Parent project
ERI RISK CAPITAL FACILITY

News & Stories

Link to source
Related story
Silicon Valley in the Middle East
Other links
Related public register
06/10/2022 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - MIDDLE EAST VENTURE FUND IV (MEVF IV)
Parent project
ERI RISK CAPITAL FACILITY

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

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Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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