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UNICREDIT - DIGITAL TRANSFORMATION FOR SMES

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 200,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Italy : € 200,000,000
Credit lines : € 200,000,000
Signature date(s)
16/01/2020 : € 200,000,000
Other links
Related public register
24/12/2019 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - UNICREDIT - DIGITAL TRANSFORMATION FOR SMES

Summary sheet

Release date
29 August 2019
Status
Reference
Signed | 16/01/2020
20190452
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
UNICREDIT - DIGITAL TRANSFORMATION FOR SMES
UNICREDIT SPA,UNICREDIT LEASING SPA
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 200 million
not applicable
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

The operation will finance investments made by Italian SMEs with a significant innovation potential. This project will support the "Industria 4.0" plan of the Italian Government, which aims at promoting investments in innovation and technology in order to foster competitiveness of Italian SMEs.

This project will support Italian SMEs: at least 30% of the loan amount will be dedicated to finance research, development and innovation (RDI) activity as well as eligible expenditures incurred by innovative SMEs.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

Final beneficiaries will be requested to comply with applicable national and EU legislation, as appropriate.

Final beneficiaries will be requested to comply with applicable national and EU legislation, as appropriate.

Related documents
24/12/2019 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - UNICREDIT - DIGITAL TRANSFORMATION FOR SMES

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - UNICREDIT - DIGITAL TRANSFORMATION FOR SMES
Publication Date
24 Dec 2019
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
123064942
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20190452
Sector(s)
Credit lines
Regions
European Union
Countries
Italy
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
24/12/2019 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - UNICREDIT - DIGITAL TRANSFORMATION FOR SMES
Other links
Summary sheet
UNICREDIT - DIGITAL TRANSFORMATION FOR SMES
Data sheet
UNICREDIT - DIGITAL TRANSFORMATION FOR SMES

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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