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CHASSIS & BIW & MECHANISMS RDI

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 200,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
France : € 18,400,000
Sweden : € 29,200,000
Spain : € 67,400,000
Germany : € 85,000,000
Industry : € 200,000,000
Signature date(s)
18/05/2020 : € 18,400,000
18/05/2020 : € 29,200,000
18/05/2020 : € 67,400,000
18/05/2020 : € 85,000,000
Other links
Related public register
10/06/2020 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - CHASSIS & BIW & MECHANISMS RDI
Related public register
30/12/2025 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - CHASSIS & BIW & MECHANISMS RDI
Related EFSI register
22/07/2020 - CHASSIS & BIW & MECHANISMS RDI

Summary sheet

Release date
31 March 2020
Status
Reference
Signed | 18/05/2020
20190446
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
CHASSIS & BIW & MECHANISMS RDI
GESTAMP AUTOMOCION SA
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 200 million
EUR 408 million
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

The project comprises the Promoter's RDI investments in the period 2020-2024.

The project will contribute to increasing the promoter's knowledge and know-how in technologies related to the manufacturing of metal automotive components.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

The project is expected to bring about environmental benefits as a result of the reduction of contribution of the promoter's products as regards weight and safety improvement of automotive vehicles.

The promoter has been assessed by the EIB as being a private company not being subject to EU rules on public procurement or concessions.

Related documents
10/06/2020 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - CHASSIS & BIW & MECHANISMS RDI
30/12/2025 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - CHASSIS & BIW & MECHANISMS RDI
22/07/2020 - CHASSIS & BIW & MECHANISMS RDI

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - CHASSIS & BIW & MECHANISMS RDI
Publication Date
10 Jun 2020
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
125137737
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20190446
Sector(s)
Industry
Regions
European Union
Countries
France
Germany
Spain
Sweden
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - CHASSIS & BIW & MECHANISMS RDI
Publication Date
30 Dec 2025
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
248376303
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS)
Project Number
20190446
Sector(s)
Industry
Regions
European Union
Countries
France
Germany
Spain
Sweden
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
scoreboard - CHASSIS & BIW & MECHANISMS RDI
Publication Date
21 Jul 2020
Document Language
English
Main Topic
lending
Document Number
132147345
Document Focus
EFSI legal requirements
Document Type
Scoreboard
Project Number
20190446
Last update
22 Jul 2020
Sector(s)
Industry
Countries
France, Germany, Spain, Sweden
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
10/06/2020 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - CHASSIS & BIW & MECHANISMS RDI
Related public register
30/12/2025 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - CHASSIS & BIW & MECHANISMS RDI
Related EFSI register
22/07/2020 - CHASSIS & BIW & MECHANISMS RDI
Other links
Summary sheet
CHASSIS & BIW & MECHANISMS RDI
Data sheet
CHASSIS & BIW & MECHANISMS RDI

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

Related publications