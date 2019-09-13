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FAMOCO (EGFF)

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 20,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Belgium : € 9,070,000
France : € 10,930,000
Services : € 20,000,000
Signature date(s)
18/12/2019 : € 4,535,000
18/12/2019 : € 4,535,000
18/12/2019 : € 5,465,000
18/12/2019 : € 5,465,000
Other links
Related public register
14/01/2020 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - FAMOCO (EGFF)
Related EFSI register
19/08/2020 - EUROPEAN GROWTH FINANCE FACILITY
Related press
France: Investment Plan - EIB finances development of Famoco

Summary sheet

Release date
26 November 2019
Status
Reference
Signed | 18/12/2019
20190366
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
FAMOCO (EGFF)
FAMOCO SAS
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 20 million
EUR 40 million
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

The project will finance Famoco's RDI activities. Famoco is a provider of mobility mainly used for identification and payment services used accross various industries. The company designs and commercialises its own line of Android based mobile terminals, as well as a proprietary cloud-based platform to set-up and control those devices remotely.

The project will finance Fomoco's investments aimed to develop new applications and to improve the range of devices and operating systems. This also includes investments into sales, production and logistics, marketing and customer service. The activities will be carried out in France and Belgium.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

The activities included in the project concern research, development and innovation on IT services that are not specifically listed in the EIA Directive 2011/92/EU as amended by Directive 2014/52/EU and that will be carried out in existing facilities without changing their already authorised scope. An Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) is therefore not required by EIA Directives.

The project promoter has been assessed by the EIB as being a private company not operating in the utilities sector and not having a status of a contracting entity, thus not being subject to EU rules on public procurement

Related documents
14/01/2020 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - FAMOCO (EGFF)
19/08/2020 - EUROPEAN GROWTH FINANCE FACILITY
Other links
Related press
France: Investment Plan - EIB finances development of Famoco

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - FAMOCO (EGFF)
Publication Date
14 Jan 2020
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
124825752
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20190366
Sector(s)
Services
Regions
European Union
Countries
Belgium
France
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
scoreboard - EUROPEAN GROWTH FINANCE FACILITY
Publication Date
13 Sep 2019
Document Language
English
Main Topic
lending
Document Number
122912044
Document Focus
EFSI legal requirements
Document Type
Scoreboard
Project Number
20180667
Last update
19 Aug 2020
Sector(s)
Services
Countries
Bulgaria, Kenya, Ghana, Mexico, Philippines
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
14/01/2020 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - FAMOCO (EGFF)
Related EFSI register
19/08/2020 - EUROPEAN GROWTH FINANCE FACILITY
Other links
Summary sheet
FAMOCO (EGFF)
Data sheet
FAMOCO (EGFF)
Related press
France: Investment Plan - EIB finances development of Famoco

News & Stories

Link to source
Related press
France: Investment Plan - EIB finances development of Famoco
Other links
Related public register
14/01/2020 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - FAMOCO (EGFF)
Related EFSI register
19/08/2020 - EUROPEAN GROWTH FINANCE FACILITY

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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