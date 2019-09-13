FAMOCO (EGFF)

Summary sheet
The project will finance Famoco's RDI activities. Famoco is a provider of mobility mainly used for identification and payment services used accross various industries. The company designs and commercialises its own line of Android based mobile terminals, as well as a proprietary cloud-based platform to set-up and control those devices remotely.
The project will finance Fomoco's investments aimed to develop new applications and to improve the range of devices and operating systems. This also includes investments into sales, production and logistics, marketing and customer service. The activities will be carried out in France and Belgium.
The activities included in the project concern research, development and innovation on IT services that are not specifically listed in the EIA Directive 2011/92/EU as amended by Directive 2014/52/EU and that will be carried out in existing facilities without changing their already authorised scope. An Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) is therefore not required by EIA Directives.
The project promoter has been assessed by the EIB as being a private company not operating in the utilities sector and not having a status of a contracting entity, thus not being subject to EU rules on public procurement
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