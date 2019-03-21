CHR HANSEN BIOSCIENCE INNOVATION

Summary sheet
The project will finance Christian Hansen's European research and development (R&D) investments.
The financing will be used to cover costs and related capital expenditure (CAPEX) to conduct research, development and innovation (RDI) activities for the development of bioscience based ingredient solutions for the food, nutritional, pharmaceutical and agricultural industries, as well as for industrial enzymes and microorganisms.
The project concerns investments in research and development that are expected to be carried out in existing facilities, already authorised, and which would therefore not require an environmental impact assessment (EIA) 2014/52/EU amending the EIA Directive 2011/92/EC. EC. Full environmental details will be verified during the appraisal.
The promoter is a private company, not operating in the utilities sector and does not have the status of a contracting authority; thus the project is not subject to the EU directives on procurement.
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