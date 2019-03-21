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CHR HANSEN BIOSCIENCE INNOVATION

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 120,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Germany : € 5,640,000
France : € 6,360,000
Denmark : € 108,000,000
Industry : € 120,000,000
Signature date(s)
17/12/2019 : € 5,640,000
17/12/2019 : € 6,360,000
17/12/2019 : € 108,000,000
Other links
Related public register
24/12/2019 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - CHR HANSEN BIOSCIENCE INNOVATION
Related public register
21/12/2023 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - CHR HANSEN BIOSCIENCE INNOVATION
Related press
Denmark: EIB partners with Chr. Hansen to support research and innovation in food

Summary sheet

Release date
3 September 2019
Status
Reference
Signed | 17/12/2019
20190321
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
CHR HANSEN BIOSCIENCE INNOVATION
CHR. HANSEN HOLDING A/S
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 120 million
EUR 253 million
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

The project will finance Christian Hansen's European research and development (R&D) investments.

The financing will be used to cover costs and related capital expenditure (CAPEX) to conduct research, development and innovation (RDI) activities for the development of bioscience based ingredient solutions for the food, nutritional, pharmaceutical and agricultural industries, as well as for industrial enzymes and microorganisms.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

The project concerns investments in research and development that are expected to be carried out in existing facilities, already authorised, and which would therefore not require an environmental impact assessment (EIA) 2014/52/EU amending the EIA Directive 2011/92/EC. EC. Full environmental details will be verified during the appraisal.

The promoter is a private company, not operating in the utilities sector and does not have the status of a contracting authority; thus the project is not subject to the EU directives on procurement.

Related documents
24/12/2019 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - CHR HANSEN BIOSCIENCE INNOVATION
21/12/2023 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - CHR HANSEN BIOSCIENCE INNOVATION
Other links
Related press
Denmark: EIB partners with Chr. Hansen to support research and innovation in food

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - CHR HANSEN BIOSCIENCE INNOVATION
Publication Date
24 Dec 2019
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
123146620
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20190321
Sector(s)
Industry
Regions
European Union
Countries
Denmark
France
Germany
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - CHR HANSEN BIOSCIENCE INNOVATION
Publication Date
21 Dec 2023
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
174773764
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS)
Project Number
20190321
Sector(s)
Industry
Regions
European Union
Countries
Denmark
France
Germany
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
24/12/2019 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - CHR HANSEN BIOSCIENCE INNOVATION
Related public register
21/12/2023 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - CHR HANSEN BIOSCIENCE INNOVATION
Other links
Summary sheet
CHR HANSEN BIOSCIENCE INNOVATION
Data sheet
CHR HANSEN BIOSCIENCE INNOVATION
Related press
Denmark: EIB partners with Chr. Hansen to support research and innovation in food

News & Stories

Link to source
Related press
Denmark: EIB partners with Chr. Hansen to support research and innovation in food
Other links
Related public register
24/12/2019 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - CHR HANSEN BIOSCIENCE INNOVATION
Related public register
21/12/2023 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - CHR HANSEN BIOSCIENCE INNOVATION

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

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Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

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Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

Related publications