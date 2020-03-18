Search EN menu en EIB GROUP CLIENT PORTAL
Close EIB GROUP CLIENT PORTAL
Search
Search
Results
Top 5 search results See all results Advanced search
Top searches
Most visited pages

FCA ELECTRIC VEHICLES MANUFACTURING ITALY

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 300,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Italy : € 300,000,000
Industry : € 300,000,000
Signature date(s)
18/03/2020 : € 300,000,000
Other links
Related public register
08/04/2020 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - FCA ELECTRIC VEHICLES MANUFACTURING ITALY
Related public register
22/12/2022 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - FCA ELECTRIC VEHICLES MANUFACTURING ITALY

Summary sheet

Release date
24 March 2020
Status
Reference
Signed | 18/03/2020
20190269
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
FCA ELECTRIC VEHICLES MANUFACTURING ITALY
STELLANTIS NV
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 300 million
EUR 614 million
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

The project will finance the setup of production lines for the manufacturing of plug-in hybrid electric vehicles (PHEVs) at FCA's production plant in Melfi (Italy). It also includes the manufacturing of battery electric vehicles (BEV) at the promoter's plant in Mirafiori (Italy). The investments will be carried out in the period 2019-2021.

The project aims at supporting the promoter's investments for the manufacturing deployment of the most advanced vehicle powertrain electrification technologies.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

The investments for the deployment of automotive assembly lines and equipment will take place in existing facilities without changing the already authorized scope of activity. Manufacturing and assembly of motor vehicles fall under Annex II of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) directive 2014/52/EU amending the EIA Directive 2011/92/EU. The EIB will review during the project appraisal whether any of the investments require an EIA, and if so the status, as well as any other environmental details of the project. The implementation of this project is expected to contribute to the adoption of zero-emission and zero-emission capable vehicles and the deployment of a more sustainable transport system in Europe.

The promoter has been assessed by the EIB as being a private company not being subject to EU rules on public procurement or concessions. However, if after the project appraisal, the EIB were to conclude that the promoter is after all subject to EU public procurement legislation, Directive 2014/24/EU, then the promoter will have to ensure that contracts for the implementation of the project will be tendered in accordance with the relevant applicable EU procurement legislation Directive 2014/24/EU, as well as Directive 89/665/EEC, as interpreted by the Court of Justice of the EU, with publication of tender notices in the EU Official Journal, as and where required.

Related documents
08/04/2020 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - FCA ELECTRIC VEHICLES MANUFACTURING ITALY
22/12/2022 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - FCA ELECTRIC VEHICLES MANUFACTURING ITALY

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - FCA ELECTRIC VEHICLES MANUFACTURING ITALY
Publication Date
8 Apr 2020
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
122791527
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20190269
Sector(s)
Industry
Regions
European Union
Countries
Italy
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - FCA ELECTRIC VEHICLES MANUFACTURING ITALY
Publication Date
22 Dec 2022
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
158888862
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS)
Project Number
20190269
Sector(s)
Industry
Regions
European Union
Countries
Italy
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
08/04/2020 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - FCA ELECTRIC VEHICLES MANUFACTURING ITALY
Related public register
22/12/2022 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - FCA ELECTRIC VEHICLES MANUFACTURING ITALY
Other links
Summary sheet
FCA ELECTRIC VEHICLES MANUFACTURING ITALY
Data sheet
FCA ELECTRIC VEHICLES MANUFACTURING ITALY

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

Related publications