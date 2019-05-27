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FLANDERS SUSTAINABLE WASTEWATER TREATMENT (AQF)

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 200,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Belgium : € 200,000,000
Water, sewerage : € 200,000,000
Signature date(s)
6/12/2019 : € 100,000,000
29/03/2021 : € 100,000,000
Other links
Related public register
11/10/2019 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - FLANDERS SUSTAINABLE WASTEWATER TREATMENT (AQF)
Related public register
24/12/2025 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - FLANDERS SUSTAINABLE WASTEWATER TREATMENT (AQF)
Related press
Belgium: Aquafin signs second €100m tranche with EIB to finance wastewater treatment

Summary sheet

Release date
27 May 2019
Status
Reference
Signed | 06/12/2019
20190250
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
FLANDERS SUSTAINABLE WASTEWATER TREATMENT (AQF)
AQUAFIN NV
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 200 million
EUR 412 million
Location
Sector(s)
  • Water, sewerage - Water supply; sewerage, waste management and remediation activities
Description
Objectives

The project comprises the construction of sewage collectors, storm water overflow systems and small and medium size wastewater treatment plants, as well as the upgrade of existing wastewater treatment plants for tertiary treatment in the Flemish Region. The implementation of the project is foreseen during 2019-2022.

This project will ensure compliance with European and Flemish environmental standards whilst improving service efficiency.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

Final beneficiary will be requested to comply with applicable national and EU legislation, as appropriate.

Final beneficiary will be requested to comply with applicable national and EU legislation, as appropriate.

Related documents
11/10/2019 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - FLANDERS SUSTAINABLE WASTEWATER TREATMENT (AQF)
24/12/2025 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - FLANDERS SUSTAINABLE WASTEWATER TREATMENT (AQF)
Other links
Related press
Belgium: Aquafin signs second €100m tranche with EIB to finance wastewater treatment

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - FLANDERS SUSTAINABLE WASTEWATER TREATMENT (AQF)
Publication Date
11 Oct 2019
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
94556193
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20190250
Sector(s)
Water, sewerage
Regions
European Union
Countries
Belgium
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - FLANDERS SUSTAINABLE WASTEWATER TREATMENT (AQF)
Publication Date
24 Dec 2025
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
256862677
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS)
Project Number
20190250
Sector(s)
Water, sewerage
Regions
European Union
Countries
Belgium
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
11/10/2019 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - FLANDERS SUSTAINABLE WASTEWATER TREATMENT (AQF)
Related public register
24/12/2025 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - FLANDERS SUSTAINABLE WASTEWATER TREATMENT (AQF)
Other links
Summary sheet
FLANDERS SUSTAINABLE WASTEWATER TREATMENT (AQF)
Data sheet
FLANDERS SUSTAINABLE WASTEWATER TREATMENT (AQF)
Related press
Belgium: Aquafin signs second €100m tranche with EIB to finance wastewater treatment

News & Stories

Link to source
Related press
Belgium: Aquafin signs second €100m tranche with EIB to finance wastewater treatment
Other links
Related public register
11/10/2019 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - FLANDERS SUSTAINABLE WASTEWATER TREATMENT (AQF)
Related public register
24/12/2025 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - FLANDERS SUSTAINABLE WASTEWATER TREATMENT (AQF)

Videos

Thumbnail: Keeping rivers and oceans clean by upgrading wastewater treatment plants
Keeping rivers and oceans clean by upgrading wastewater treatment plants
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General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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