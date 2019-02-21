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HFA SOCIAL & AFFORDABLE HOUSING PROGRAMME

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 200,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Ireland : € 200,000,000
Urban development : € 200,000,000
Signature date(s)
23/12/2019 : € 200,000,000
Other links
Related public register
30/01/2020 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - HFA SOCIAL & AFFORDABLE HOUSING PROGRAMME
Related public register
31/12/2023 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - HFA SOCIAL & AFFORDABLE HOUSING PROGRAMME

Summary sheet

Release date
16 July 2019
Status
Reference
Signed | 23/12/2019
20190221
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
HFA SOCIAL & AFFORDABLE HOUSING PROGRAMME
HOUSING FINANCE AGENCY PLC
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 200 million
EUR 400 million
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

The project will finance the construction and upgrade of social and affordable houses for the next 4 years period. The investment programme will be made by the Housing Finance Agency, an Irish financial intermediary financing local authorities and approved social housing providers, entailing a mix of new-build construction and retrofitting of the provider's existing building stock.

The indicative pipeline of sub-projects identified at project appraisal stage anticipates a delivery of about 1,600 new social and affordable housing.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

The EIB will require that all works are implemented in compliance with EU environmental legislation.

The EIB will require that all works are implemented in compliance with EU environmental legislation.

Related documents
30/01/2020 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - HFA SOCIAL & AFFORDABLE HOUSING PROGRAMME
31/12/2023 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - HFA SOCIAL & AFFORDABLE HOUSING PROGRAMME

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - HFA SOCIAL & AFFORDABLE HOUSING PROGRAMME
Publication Date
30 Jan 2020
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
122926982
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20190221
Sector(s)
Urban development
Regions
European Union
Countries
Ireland
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - HFA SOCIAL & AFFORDABLE HOUSING PROGRAMME
Publication Date
31 Dec 2023
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
169238382
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS)
Project Number
20190221
Sector(s)
Urban development
Regions
European Union
Countries
Ireland
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
30/01/2020 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - HFA SOCIAL & AFFORDABLE HOUSING PROGRAMME
Related public register
31/12/2023 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - HFA SOCIAL & AFFORDABLE HOUSING PROGRAMME
Other links
Summary sheet
HFA SOCIAL & AFFORDABLE HOUSING PROGRAMME
Data sheet
HFA SOCIAL & AFFORDABLE HOUSING PROGRAMME

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

Related publications