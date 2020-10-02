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ADM MODERNISATION INFORMATIQUE - COVID19

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 85,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Morocco : € 85,000,000
Transport : € 85,000,000
Signature date(s)
4/02/2021 : € 85,000,000
Other links
Related public register
29/12/2020 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - ADM MODERNISATION INFORMATIQUE - COVID19
Related press
Morocco: €85 million finance contract signed to accelerate the digitalisation of motorway infrastructure

Summary sheet

Release date
2 October 2020
Status
Reference
Signed | 04/02/2021
20190193
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
ADM MODERNISATION INFORMATIQUE - COVID19
SOCIETE NATIONALE DES AUTOROUTES DU MAROC
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 85 million
EUR 102 million
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

Implementation of electronic toll collection and real-time traffic monitoring and management systems on the Moroccan motorway network.

The project aims at the digitalisation of payment systems, access to real-time information on traffic conditions and the personalisation of services for the users of Morocco's motorway network.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

If it would be located within the European Union, the project would not fall under the EIA Directive 2014/52/EU amending Directive 2011/92/EC. The related research, development and innovation (RDI) and Information and Communication Technology (ICT) activities take place mainly inside office type buildings and concern, to a large extent, software development that is not expected to produce any particular negative impact on the environment. The rollout of the telecom fibre infrastructure also has limited environmental effects, apart from disturbances during civil work construction, which can be mitigated by appropriate measures. Nevertheless, full environmental details will be assessed during appraisal.

The Bank will require that the Promoter ensure that any procurement procedures are done in accordance with the Bank's Guide to Procurement and the relevant applicable EU public procurement rules.

Under ELM Guarantee
Comments

Cette opération est couverte par la Garantie ELM.

To be guaranteed under ELM 2014-2020 or its successor.

Related documents
29/12/2020 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - ADM MODERNISATION INFORMATIQUE - COVID19
Other links
Related press
Morocco: €85 million finance contract signed to accelerate the digitalisation of motorway infrastructure

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - ADM MODERNISATION INFORMATIQUE - COVID19
Publication Date
29 Dec 2020
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
131329626
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20190193
Sector(s)
Transport
Regions
Mediterranean countries
Countries
Morocco
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
29/12/2020 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - ADM MODERNISATION INFORMATIQUE - COVID19
Other links
Summary sheet
ADM MODERNISATION INFORMATIQUE - COVID19
Data sheet
ADM MODERNISATION INFORMATIQUE - COVID19
Related press
Morocco: €85 million finance contract signed to accelerate the digitalisation of motorway infrastructure

News & Stories

Link to source
Related press
Morocco: €85 million finance contract signed to accelerate the digitalisation of motorway infrastructure
Other links
Related public register
29/12/2020 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - ADM MODERNISATION INFORMATIQUE - COVID19

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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