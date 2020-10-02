ADM MODERNISATION INFORMATIQUE - COVID19

Summary sheet
Implementation of electronic toll collection and real-time traffic monitoring and management systems on the Moroccan motorway network.
The project aims at the digitalisation of payment systems, access to real-time information on traffic conditions and the personalisation of services for the users of Morocco's motorway network.
If it would be located within the European Union, the project would not fall under the EIA Directive 2014/52/EU amending Directive 2011/92/EC. The related research, development and innovation (RDI) and Information and Communication Technology (ICT) activities take place mainly inside office type buildings and concern, to a large extent, software development that is not expected to produce any particular negative impact on the environment. The rollout of the telecom fibre infrastructure also has limited environmental effects, apart from disturbances during civil work construction, which can be mitigated by appropriate measures. Nevertheless, full environmental details will be assessed during appraisal.
The Bank will require that the Promoter ensure that any procurement procedures are done in accordance with the Bank's Guide to Procurement and the relevant applicable EU public procurement rules.
Cette opération est couverte par la Garantie ELM.
To be guaranteed under ELM 2014-2020 or its successor.
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They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).
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