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ARCH COLD CHAIN SOLUTIONS EAST AFRICA FUND

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 15,003,810.65
Countries
Sector(s)
Kenya : € 15,003,810.65
Services : € 15,003,810.65
Signature date(s)
15/07/2021 : € 15,003,810.65
Other links
Related public register
19/02/2021 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - ARCH COLD CHAIN SOLUTIONS EAST AFRICA FUND
Related press
Kenya: EIB supports cutting-edge cold storage facility
Parent project
ACP GLOBAL AUTHORISATION IX

Summary sheet

Release date
24 July 2020
Status
Reference
Signed | 15/07/2021
20190170
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
ARCH COLD CHAIN SOLUTIONS EAST AFRICA FUND
ARCH EMERGING MARKETS PARTNERS LTD
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
USD 18 million (EUR 15 million)
USD 100 million (EUR 83 million)
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

Equity fund targeting greenfield investments in cold chain solutions in East Africa.

The Fund will invest equity or equity-related funds primarily into greenfield assets in temperature-controlled supply chains. The project comprises storage, distribution and related services and activities that maintain a given temperature range for a product or range of products. Target clients are expected to be active mainly in the agriculture/food (~90%) and vaccines/medicine (~10%) sectors. The promoter intends to complement the energy provision needs with off-grid renewable power production (mainly using solar photovoltaic (PV) and battery storage), seeking to minimise environment and climate impacts.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

Given the technical characteristics of the potential investments contemplated by the Fund, some of them will require a full environmental and social impact assessment (ESIA). Details of the Fund's environmental and social due diligence procedures for ensuring compliance with national legislation, the principles and standards of relevant EU legislation and the EIB's Environmental and Social Standards, as well as the capacity of the Fund Manager to assess and monitor environmental and social risks and impacts, will be reviewed during appraisal. The Fund will be required to develop an environmental and social policy and establish the appropriate management systems so as to comply with the environmental and social requirements of the Bank. The assessment of the environmental and social impacts and risks will be part of the standard due diligence process that the Fund will have to carry out for each underlying investment, thereby ensuring that the portfolio and these investments are in compliance with national law and in line with the principles of EIA Directive and the EIB Environmental and Social Standards, as well as the application of Best Available Techniques.

The Bank will require the Fund to ensure that all investments will be done in accordance with the principles and provisions of the Bank's procurement core requirements, as per the Equity Risk Guidelines. This includes ensuring that procured works, goods and services are of appropriate quality, acquired at economic prices and in a timely manner and not the result of a discrimination of suppliers based on their nationality or of a preference given to works, goods or services originating in the beneficiary country. EIB-eligible investments will need to follow the appropriate procedures, in accordance with the Bank's Guide to Procurement, in particular with regard to the granting/obtaining of concessions (or other contractual arrangements), notably in terms of international publicity, traceability and the non-discrimination of bidders. The Fund is currently developing a Procurement Policy, and will be required to integrate it into the Fund's procedures. The assessment of the procurement procedures and risks will be part of the standard due diligence process that the Fund will carry out for every project. The Bank will be consulted both for the final drafting of the Fund's Procurement documentation and procedures, as well as for the incorporation of Procurement obligations into the Fund's legal documentation.

Related documents
19/02/2021 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - ARCH COLD CHAIN SOLUTIONS EAST AFRICA FUND
Related projects
Parent project
ACP GLOBAL AUTHORISATION IX
Other links
Related press
Kenya: EIB supports cutting-edge cold storage facility

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - ARCH COLD CHAIN SOLUTIONS EAST AFRICA FUND
Publication Date
19 Feb 2021
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
135044478
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20190170
Sector(s)
Services
Regions
Africa, Caribbean, Pacific countries + OCT
Countries
Ethiopia
Kenya
Regional - East Africa
Rwanda
Tanzania
Uganda
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
19/02/2021 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - ARCH COLD CHAIN SOLUTIONS EAST AFRICA FUND
Other links
Summary sheet
ARCH COLD CHAIN SOLUTIONS EAST AFRICA FUND
Data sheet
ARCH COLD CHAIN SOLUTIONS EAST AFRICA FUND
Related press
Kenya: EIB supports cutting-edge cold storage facility
Parent project
ACP GLOBAL AUTHORISATION IX

News & Stories

Link to source
Related press
Kenya: EIB supports cutting-edge cold storage facility
Other links
Related public register
19/02/2021 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - ARCH COLD CHAIN SOLUTIONS EAST AFRICA FUND
Parent project
ACP GLOBAL AUTHORISATION IX

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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