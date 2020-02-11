DE LAGE LANDEN SUSTAINABILITY L4SME-MIDCAPS

Signature(s)
Summary sheet
- Credit lines - Credit lines
Financing of small scale projects carried out by small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) and Mid-Caps, as part of DLL's Cleantech program
Financing of small/medium projects carried out by small and medium-sized enterprises
The project concerns the financing of small scale projects carried
out by SMEs and Mid-Caps as part of DLL's leasing of equipment contributing
towards sustainability in the Benelux and Ireland. The project's policy
contribution is based on the support in access to finance to SMEs and Mid-Caps
with a strong focus on financing Climate Action investments, which is a key
strategic area for the EIB and EU. In addition the project addresses carbon and
air pollution externalities. The intermediary is well-placed to deploy the
project based on its vast experience with EIB's intermediated loan facilities
and through its cooperation towards climate action targeted financing. Through the facility financial support
will be provided, which will contribute to improve the financial conditions
towards SMEs & Mid-Caps investments and will provide a positive signal
towards such sustainability investments. EIB's contribution is further
strengthened through its non-financial support in the form of technical advice
regarding the Climate Action & Environmental Sustainability taxonomy.
Final beneficiaries will be requested to comply with applicable national and EU legislation, as appropriate.
Final beneficiaries will be requested to comply with applicable national and EU legislation, as appropriate.
Disclaimer
Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).
News & Stories
General enquiries and comments
The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.
Media enquiries
Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.
Complaints mechanism
Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.
Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption
The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.