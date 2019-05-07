WARSAW APPROACHES II (TEN-T)

Summary sheet
The project consists of the construction and upgrade of several road stretches to motorway/expressway standards, totalling some 50km, to improve the access to the Polish capital from the south-east.
The project is located on the Trans-European Transport Network (TEN-T) - Regulation 1315/2013 - and will improve road traffic conditions in the corridor and in particular, on a section of the multi-modal North Sea - Baltic corridor. It addresses a gap in the efficiency of access road network alignment and will eliminate traffic bottlenecks near Warsaw. The expected economic benefits include time savings and vehicle operating cost reductions for road users due to enhanced road capacity. The project may also offer some modest safety and environmental benefits.
The project falls under Annex I of the EIA Directive 2014/52/EU amending the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) Directive 2011/92/EU requiring a full EIA procedure. EIAs have been completed for all sections and the Competent Authorities issued Environmental Decisions.
The Bank will require the promoter to ensure that contracts for the implementation of the project have been tendered in accordance with the relevant applicable EU procurement legislation (Directive 2004/18/EC as well as Directive 92/13/EEC or Directive 89/665/EEC) as interpreted by the Court of Justice of the EU. All works contracts have been published in the Official Journal of the European Union (OJEU) in 2015 and all services contracts in 2016 by referring to the Directive 2004/18/EC.
Disclaimer
Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).
Documents
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