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BITMOVIN (EGFF)

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 20,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Austria : € 20,000,000
Telecom : € 20,000,000
Signature date(s)
20/05/2019 : € 10,000,000
20/05/2019 : € 10,000,000
Other links
Related public register
07/02/2020 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - BITMOVIN (EGFF)
Related public register
28/11/2024 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - BITMOVIN (EGFF)
Related EFSI register
19/08/2020 - EUROPEAN GROWTH FINANCE FACILITY
Related press
Austria: Investment Plan for Europe - EIB provides funding of up to EUR 20 million to Bitmovin

Summary sheet

Release date
1 August 2019
Status
Reference
Signed | 20/05/2019
20180857
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
BITMOVIN (EGFF)
BITMOVIN GMBH
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 20 million
EUR 44 million
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

The project will support Bitmovin's investments in Austria. The company is an Austria based end-to-end video infrastructure provider delivering adaptive video experience through a software decoupled from hardware.

The aim is to finance research, development and innovation (RDI) activities, working capital to scale up and build a distribution networks, well as marketing and sales expenditures in support of its market expansion.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

The RDI activities take place in existing locations without environmental impacts and do not require any environmental authorisations.

The Company is a private sector company not operating in the utilities sector and not having a status of a contracting authority. Thus, it is not covered by the EU Public Procurement Directives. Nevertheless, the procurement policies and the supply management characteristics as presented to the EIB are considered acceptable.

Related documents
07/02/2020 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - BITMOVIN (EGFF)
28/11/2024 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - BITMOVIN (EGFF)
19/08/2020 - EUROPEAN GROWTH FINANCE FACILITY
Other links
Related press
Austria: Investment Plan for Europe - EIB provides funding of up to EUR 20 million to Bitmovin

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - BITMOVIN (EGFF)
Publication Date
7 Feb 2020
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
91551060
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20180857
Sector(s)
Telecom
Regions
European Union
Countries
Austria
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - BITMOVIN (EGFF)
Publication Date
28 Nov 2024
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
179744700
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS)
Project Number
20180857
Sector(s)
Telecom
Regions
European Union
Countries
Austria
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
scoreboard - EUROPEAN GROWTH FINANCE FACILITY
Publication Date
13 Sep 2019
Document Language
English
Main Topic
lending
Document Number
122912044
Document Focus
EFSI legal requirements
Document Type
Scoreboard
Project Number
20180667
Last update
19 Aug 2020
Sector(s)
Services
Countries
Bulgaria, Kenya, Ghana, Mexico, Philippines
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
07/02/2020 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - BITMOVIN (EGFF)
Related public register
28/11/2024 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - BITMOVIN (EGFF)
Related EFSI register
19/08/2020 - EUROPEAN GROWTH FINANCE FACILITY
Other links
Summary sheet
BITMOVIN (EGFF)
Data sheet
BITMOVIN (EGFF)
Related press
Austria: Investment Plan for Europe - EIB provides funding of up to EUR 20 million to Bitmovin

News & Stories

Link to source
Related press
Austria: Investment Plan for Europe - EIB provides funding of up to EUR 20 million to Bitmovin
Other links
Related public register
07/02/2020 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - BITMOVIN (EGFF)
Related public register
28/11/2024 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - BITMOVIN (EGFF)
Related EFSI register
19/08/2020 - EUROPEAN GROWTH FINANCE FACILITY

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

Related publications