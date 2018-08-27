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PANNONIA ONSHORE WIND

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 107,400,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Austria : € 107,400,000
Energy : € 107,400,000
Signature date(s)
2/07/2020 : € 35,800,000
2/07/2020 : € 71,600,000
Other links
Related public register
23/10/2019 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - PANNONIA ONSHORE WIND - Änderungsgenehmigungsverfahren - Fachbeitrag Habitatverbund - Wildökologie
Related public register
23/10/2019 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - PANNONIA ONSHORE WIND - Umweltverträglichkeitserklärung - Fachbeitrag Pflanzen und deren Lebensräume
Related public register
23/10/2019 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - PANNONIA ONSHORE WIND - UVE-Fachbeitrag: Tiere, Pflanzen, Lebensräume
Related public register
23/10/2019 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - PANNONIA ONSHORE WIND - Umweltverträglichkeitserklärung - UVE Zusammenfassung
Related public register
23/10/2019 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - PANNONIA ONSHORE WIND - Umweltverträglichkeitserklärung - Fachbeitrag Mensch und dessen Lebensräume – Gesundheit und Wohlbefinden - Schall
Related public register
07/01/2020 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - PANNONIA ONSHORE WIND
Related public register
20/12/2023 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - PANNONIA ONSHORE WIND
Related EFSI register
18/12/2019 - PANNONIA ONSHORE WIND

Summary sheet

Release date
7 October 2019
Status
Reference
Signed | 02/07/2020
20180827
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
PANNONIA ONSHORE WIND
PK WINDPARK MANAGEMENT GMBH
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 107 million
EUR 143 million
Location
Sector(s)
  • Energy - Electricity, gas, steam and air conditioning supply
Description
Objectives

The project concerns the construction and operation of two wind farms in Burgenland totalling 165MW of installed capacity. The project replaces partially the old wind turbines and extends partially existing wind farms.

The development of wind energy supports EU and national targets for renewable energy generation and contributes to the EIB's renewable energy objectives. The project further contributes to the EIB's priority objectives for climate action.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

The project is a repowering project and replaces old turbines. It is located close to sites of nature conservation and also close to other wind farms. A permit amendment process is ongoing, based upon a full Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA), that covers both wind farms.

The EC has exempted all contracts which are being awarded to implement electricity generation projects in Austria from the scope of the Utilities Directive. No public procurement is required.

Related documents
23/10/2019 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - PANNONIA ONSHORE WIND - Änderungsgenehmigungsverfahren - Fachbeitrag Habitatverbund - Wildökologie
23/10/2019 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - PANNONIA ONSHORE WIND - Umweltverträglichkeitserklärung - Fachbeitrag Pflanzen und deren Lebensräume
23/10/2019 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - PANNONIA ONSHORE WIND - UVE-Fachbeitrag: Tiere, Pflanzen, Lebensräume
23/10/2019 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - PANNONIA ONSHORE WIND - Umweltverträglichkeitserklärung - UVE Zusammenfassung
23/10/2019 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - PANNONIA ONSHORE WIND - Umweltverträglichkeitserklärung - Fachbeitrag Mensch und dessen Lebensräume – Gesundheit und Wohlbefinden - Schall
07/01/2020 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - PANNONIA ONSHORE WIND
20/12/2023 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - PANNONIA ONSHORE WIND
18/12/2019 - PANNONIA ONSHORE WIND

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - PANNONIA ONSHORE WIND - Änderungsgenehmigungsverfahren - Fachbeitrag Habitatverbund - Wildökologie
Publication Date
23 Oct 2019
Document language
German
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
93545095
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20180827
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
European Union
Countries
Austria
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - PANNONIA ONSHORE WIND - Umweltverträglichkeitserklärung - Fachbeitrag Pflanzen und deren Lebensräume
Publication Date
23 Oct 2019
Document language
German
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
93530402
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20180827
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
European Union
Countries
Austria
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - PANNONIA ONSHORE WIND - UVE-Fachbeitrag: Tiere, Pflanzen, Lebensräume
Publication Date
23 Oct 2019
Document language
German
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
93519221
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20180827
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
European Union
Countries
Austria
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - PANNONIA ONSHORE WIND - Umweltverträglichkeitserklärung - UVE Zusammenfassung
Publication Date
23 Oct 2019
Document language
German
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
93486301
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20180827
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
European Union
Countries
Austria
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - PANNONIA ONSHORE WIND - Umweltverträglichkeitserklärung - Fachbeitrag Mensch und dessen Lebensräume – Gesundheit und Wohlbefinden - Schall
Publication Date
23 Oct 2019
Document language
German
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
93238611
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20180827
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
European Union
Countries
Austria
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - PANNONIA ONSHORE WIND
Publication Date
7 Jan 2020
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
93814808
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20180827
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
European Union
Countries
Austria
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - PANNONIA ONSHORE WIND
Publication Date
20 Dec 2023
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
168503021
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS)
Project Number
20180827
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
European Union
Countries
Austria
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
scoreboard - PANNONIA ONSHORE WIND
Publication Date
17 Dec 2019
Document Language
English
Main Topic
lending
Document Number
125570610
Document Focus
EFSI legal requirements
Document Type
Scoreboard
Project Number
20180827
Last update
18 Dec 2019
Sector(s)
Energy
Countries
Austria
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
23/10/2019 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - PANNONIA ONSHORE WIND - Änderungsgenehmigungsverfahren - Fachbeitrag Habitatverbund - Wildökologie
Related public register
23/10/2019 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - PANNONIA ONSHORE WIND - Umweltverträglichkeitserklärung - Fachbeitrag Pflanzen und deren Lebensräume
Related public register
23/10/2019 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - PANNONIA ONSHORE WIND - UVE-Fachbeitrag: Tiere, Pflanzen, Lebensräume
Related public register
23/10/2019 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - PANNONIA ONSHORE WIND - Umweltverträglichkeitserklärung - UVE Zusammenfassung
Related public register
23/10/2019 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - PANNONIA ONSHORE WIND - Umweltverträglichkeitserklärung - Fachbeitrag Mensch und dessen Lebensräume – Gesundheit und Wohlbefinden - Schall
Related public register
07/01/2020 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - PANNONIA ONSHORE WIND
Related public register
20/12/2023 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - PANNONIA ONSHORE WIND
Related EFSI register
18/12/2019 - PANNONIA ONSHORE WIND
Other links
Summary sheet
PANNONIA ONSHORE WIND
Data sheet
PANNONIA ONSHORE WIND

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

Related publications