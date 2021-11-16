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PROVENCE GRAND LARGE FLOATING OFFSHORE (EDP)

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 50,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
France : € 50,000,000
Energy : € 50,000,000
Signature date(s)
16/11/2021 : € 50,000,000
Other links
Related public register
27/06/2022 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - PROVENCE GRAND LARGE FLOATING OFFSHORE (EDP)
Related public register
08/12/2022 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - PROVENCE GRAND LARGE FLOATING OFFSHORE (EDP) - EIE
Related public register
08/12/2022 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - PROVENCE GRAND LARGE FLOATING OFFSHORE (EDP) - Natura 2000
Related public register
08/12/2022 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - PROVENCE GRAND LARGE FLOATING OFFSHORE (EDP) - Résumé Non Technique
Related press
France: The EIB, with the support of the European Commission, is co-financing three floating offshore wind farms for a total of €210 million
Related press
Israel: EIB provides Brenmiller Energy with €7.5 million for innovative thermal storage factory

Summary sheet

Release date
22 June 2022
Status
Reference
Signed | 16/11/2021
20180691
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
PROVENCE GRAND LARGE FLOATING OFFSHORE (EDP)
EDF RENOUVELABLES SA,ENBRIDGE INC
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
EUR 50 million
Location
Sector(s)
  • Energy - Electricity, gas, steam and air conditioning supply
Description
Objectives

Design, construction, financing and operation of a 24MW floating offshore windfarm located off the coast of Faraman (Provence-Alpes-Côte d'Azur, France).

The development of offshore wind energy will support EU and national targets for renewable energy generation and greenhouse gas emission reduction, it thus contributes to environmental objectives. The project will contribute to the Bank's priority objectives for energy sector lending related to renewable energy sources and transversal objectives of climate action. Floating turbines could allow projects to access project sites with better wind resources (for which the fixed-foundation solution would likely be too costly) and generate potential savings with regards to foundations and installation costs. The project is thus likely to contribute to the advance of EU technological leadership in wind energy and therefore support long-term EU economic growth.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

Following an environmental impact assessment (EIA) process, the project received environmental authorisation in February 2019. The project is located within a Natura 2000 area; an appropriate assessment (AA) concluded that the project is not expected to have a significant negative impact on the integrity of the concerned nature conservation sites.

The Bank will require the Promoter to ensure that contracts for the implementation of the project have been/shall be tendered in accordance with the relevant applicable EU procurement legislation (Directive 2014/25/EU), with the publication of tender notices in the Official Journal of the EU, as and where appropriate.

Related documents
27/06/2022 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - PROVENCE GRAND LARGE FLOATING OFFSHORE (EDP)
08/12/2022 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - PROVENCE GRAND LARGE FLOATING OFFSHORE (EDP) - EIE
08/12/2022 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - PROVENCE GRAND LARGE FLOATING OFFSHORE (EDP) - Natura 2000
08/12/2022 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - PROVENCE GRAND LARGE FLOATING OFFSHORE (EDP) - Résumé Non Technique
Other links
Related press
France: The EIB, with the support of the European Commission, is co-financing three floating offshore wind farms for a total of €210 million
Related press
Israel: EIB provides Brenmiller Energy with €7.5 million for innovative thermal storage factory

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - PROVENCE GRAND LARGE FLOATING OFFSHORE (EDP)
Publication Date
27 Jun 2022
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
125598654
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20180691
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
European Union
Countries
France
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - PROVENCE GRAND LARGE FLOATING OFFSHORE (EDP) - EIE
Publication Date
8 Dec 2022
Document language
French
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
165054169
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20180691
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
European Union
Countries
France
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - PROVENCE GRAND LARGE FLOATING OFFSHORE (EDP) - Natura 2000
Publication Date
8 Dec 2022
Document language
French
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
123902797
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20180691
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
European Union
Countries
France
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - PROVENCE GRAND LARGE FLOATING OFFSHORE (EDP) - Résumé Non Technique
Publication Date
8 Dec 2022
Document language
French
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
123909280
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20180691
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
European Union
Countries
France
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
27/06/2022 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - PROVENCE GRAND LARGE FLOATING OFFSHORE (EDP)
Related public register
08/12/2022 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - PROVENCE GRAND LARGE FLOATING OFFSHORE (EDP) - EIE
Related public register
08/12/2022 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - PROVENCE GRAND LARGE FLOATING OFFSHORE (EDP) - Natura 2000
Related public register
08/12/2022 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - PROVENCE GRAND LARGE FLOATING OFFSHORE (EDP) - Résumé Non Technique
Other links
Summary sheet
PROVENCE GRAND LARGE FLOATING OFFSHORE (EDP)
Data sheet
PROVENCE GRAND LARGE FLOATING OFFSHORE (EDP)
Related press
France: The EIB, with the support of the European Commission, is co-financing three floating offshore wind farms for a total of €210 million
Related press
Israel: EIB provides Brenmiller Energy with €7.5 million for innovative thermal storage factory

News & Stories

Link to source
Related press
France: The EIB, with the support of the European Commission, is co-financing three floating offshore wind farms for a total of €210 million
Related press
Israel: EIB provides Brenmiller Energy with €7.5 million for innovative thermal storage factory
Other links
Related public register
27/06/2022 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - PROVENCE GRAND LARGE FLOATING OFFSHORE (EDP)
Related public register
08/12/2022 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - PROVENCE GRAND LARGE FLOATING OFFSHORE (EDP) - EIE
Related public register
08/12/2022 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - PROVENCE GRAND LARGE FLOATING OFFSHORE (EDP) - Natura 2000
Related public register
08/12/2022 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - PROVENCE GRAND LARGE FLOATING OFFSHORE (EDP) - Résumé Non Technique

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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