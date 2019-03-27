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SKIN HEALTH R&D

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 120,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Spain : € 120,000,000
Industry : € 120,000,000
Signature date(s)
27/03/2019 : € 120,000,000
Other links
Related public register
22/05/2019 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - SKIN HEALTH R&D
Related public register
21/12/2023 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - SKIN HEALTH R&D
Related EFSI register
12/04/2019 - SKIN HEALTH R&D
Related press
Spain: Investment Plan for Europe: EIB finances Almirall’s research into new skin disease treatments

Summary sheet

Release date
4 April 2019
Status
Reference
Signed | 27/03/2019
20180686
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
SKIN HEALTH R&D
ALMIRALL SA
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 120 million
EUR 269 million
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

The project consists of the financing of research and development (R&D) in skin health and other investments of the promoter for the period 2019-2022.

The project covers the promoter's R&D programme with a therapeutic focus mainly on dermatology, notably the treatment of chronic immuno-inflammatory dermatological diseases, prevention and treatment of non-melanoma skin cancer, and treatment of dermatological orphan diseases.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

The project mainly concerns investments in R&D that are expected to be carried out in existing facilities already authorised for the same purpose and would therefore not require an Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) under the Directive 2014/52/EU amending Directive 2011/92/EU. Full environmental details will be verified during the appraisal.

The promoter is a private company not operating in the Utilities sector and not having the status of a contracting authority. Thus it is not covered by EU Directives on procurement. However, the promoter's procurement procedures are expected to be in line with EIB guidelines for private sector projects. The Bank's services will verify details during the project due diligence.

Related documents
22/05/2019 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - SKIN HEALTH R&D
21/12/2023 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - SKIN HEALTH R&D
12/04/2019 - SKIN HEALTH R&D
Other links
Related press
Spain: Investment Plan for Europe: EIB finances Almirall’s research into new skin disease treatments

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - SKIN HEALTH R&D
Publication Date
22 May 2019
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
87782046
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20180686
Sector(s)
Industry
Regions
European Union
Countries
Spain
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - SKIN HEALTH R&D
Publication Date
21 Dec 2023
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
184631711
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS)
Project Number
20180686
Sector(s)
Industry
Regions
European Union
Countries
Spain
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
scoreboard - SKIN HEALTH R&D
Publication Date
12 Apr 2019
Document Language
English
Main Topic
lending
Document Number
91655703
Document Focus
EFSI legal requirements
Document Type
Scoreboard
Project Number
20180686
Last update
12 Apr 2019
Sector(s)
Industry
Countries
Spain
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
22/05/2019 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - SKIN HEALTH R&D
Related public register
21/12/2023 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - SKIN HEALTH R&D
Related EFSI register
12/04/2019 - SKIN HEALTH R&D
Other links
Summary sheet
SKIN HEALTH R&D
Data sheet
SKIN HEALTH R&D
Related press
Spain: Investment Plan for Europe: EIB finances Almirall’s research into new skin disease treatments

News & Stories

Link to source
Related press
Spain: Investment Plan for Europe: EIB finances Almirall’s research into new skin disease treatments
Other links
Related public register
22/05/2019 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - SKIN HEALTH R&D
Related public register
21/12/2023 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - SKIN HEALTH R&D
Related EFSI register
12/04/2019 - SKIN HEALTH R&D

Photogallery

Investment Plan for Europe: EIB finances Almirall’s research into new skin disease treatments
Skin Health R&D
Photographer: Mercedes Landete
©EIB

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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