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AFFORDABLE HOUSING RLBNW

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 150,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Austria : € 150,000,000
Industry : € 150,000,000
Signature date(s)
23/09/2020 : € 30,000,000
25/10/2022 : € 45,000,000
4/11/2019 : € 75,000,000
Other links
Related public register
27/10/2020 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - AFFORDABLE HOUSING RLBNW
Related public register
28/12/2025 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - AFFORDABLE HOUSING RLBNW
Related press
Austria: EIB and RLB NÖ-Wien promote affordable housing

Summary sheet

Release date
14 November 2019
Status
Reference
Signed | 04/11/2019
20180609
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
AFFORDABLE HOUSING RLBNW
RAIFFEISENLANDESBANK NIEDEROESTERREICH-WIEN AG
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 150 million
EUR 307 million
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

Intermediated framework loan to finance social and affordable housing units in the Austrian Federal States of Vienna and Niederosterreich. Final beneficiaries of the EIB financing will be limited-profit housing development companies, commercial property companies and local authorities.

The project supports the financing of new built social and affordable housing units in the Federal State of Vienna and in the Federal State of Lower Austria.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

The Bank will require the promoter to ensure compliance with the relevant EU Directives.

The Bank will require the promoter to ensure that any final beneficiaries falling under EU Public Procurement Directives comply with the EU Public Procurement Directives.

Related documents
27/10/2020 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - AFFORDABLE HOUSING RLBNW
28/12/2025 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - AFFORDABLE HOUSING RLBNW
Other links
Related press
Austria: EIB and RLB NÖ-Wien promote affordable housing

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - AFFORDABLE HOUSING RLBNW
Publication Date
27 Oct 2020
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
92497827
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20180609
Sector(s)
Industry
Regions
European Union
Countries
Austria
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - AFFORDABLE HOUSING RLBNW
Publication Date
28 Dec 2025
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
253083499
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS)
Project Number
20180609
Sector(s)
Industry
Regions
European Union
Countries
Austria
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
27/10/2020 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - AFFORDABLE HOUSING RLBNW
Related public register
28/12/2025 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - AFFORDABLE HOUSING RLBNW
Other links
Summary sheet
AFFORDABLE HOUSING RLBNW
Data sheet
AFFORDABLE HOUSING RLBNW
Related press
Austria: EIB and RLB NÖ-Wien promote affordable housing

News & Stories

Link to source
Related press
Austria: EIB and RLB NÖ-Wien promote affordable housing
Other links
Related public register
27/10/2020 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - AFFORDABLE HOUSING RLBNW
Related public register
28/12/2025 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - AFFORDABLE HOUSING RLBNW

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

Related publications